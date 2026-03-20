FPIs sell financial services and auto stocks most in first half of March
FPIs dump financial, auto and telecom stocks amid rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, signalling a shift to risk-off sentiment in Indian markets
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold financial services, automobile, and telecom stocks the most during the first two weeks of March, with aggregate net outflows totalling ₹52,703 crore. FPIs sold ₹31,831 crore in financial services, ₹4,807 crore in automobiles, and ₹3,856 crore in telecom. Additionally, foreign investors reduced holdings in construction stocks (₹2,975 crore) and oil and gas (₹2,932 crore). Meanwhile, FPIs bought capital goods stocks worth ₹3,897 crore. Metals, power, and consumer services stocks saw marginal buying.