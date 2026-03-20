FPIs sell financial services and auto stocks most in first half of March

As of March 15, the highest allocation was to financial services at 31.57 per cent, down from 32.41 per cent at the end of February, followed by oil, gas & consumable fuels at 7.81 per cent and automobiles at 7.40 per cent. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has once again pushed FPIs into a risk-off mode.

FPIs had turned net buyers in February after India’s trade agreement with the European Union and the US’ decision to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. However, renewed tensions and a spike in crude oil prices have reversed sentiment. The selling has not been limited to India, with peer markets such as South Korea and Taiwan seeing heavy outflows this month amid rising global risk aversion.