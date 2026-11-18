Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned aggressive buyers in Indian equities with their net investment in November hitting Rs 99,158 crore-mark - the highest-ever monthly inflow by them into the Indian stock market, NSDL data shows. This has surpassed the Rs 70,896 crore FPIs had pumped in during November 2020.

In November, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 94,963 crore ($10.07 billion). As per exchange provisional data, they made a net inflow of Rs 4,195 crore on Tuesday, bringing their total net investment to Rs 99,158 crore in Indian equities thus far in November.

According to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data, between October 27, 2026, and November 17, 2026, FPIs made a net inflow of Rs 1.06 trillion in Indian equities in just four weeks.

The recent buying has pushed the BSE Sensex 10.84 per cent or 8,072.66 points higher to 82,532.19 levels on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Back in November 2020, the BSE Sensex had zoomed 11.45 per cent or 4,535.65 points to 44,149.72 levels, according to BSE data.

The change in FPI stance, analysts said, has been triggered by the sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks globally, especially in the United States (US), South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. This sell-off, in turn, was triggered by fears surrounding data centre spending in the US coupled with the outcome of the midterm elections in the US.

Also aiding sentiment back home were reports that the government may look into tweaking the long-term and the short-term capital gains tax treatment for shares sold by the FPIs in the budget in February 2027.

“We have always viewed India as EM's best anti-AI trade. Indeed, as investors began questioning AI spending and returns, India started to outperform. Long-term, India must turn AI from an enemy to a friend, and it has ample liquidity, human and infrastructure capital to do so. Execution is everything,” said Viktor Shvets, global strategist at Macquarie Capital.

ALSO READ: FPIs rotate out of rate-sensitive sectors amid high interest rates Meanwhile, India's macroeconomic outlook improved during the second half of October 2026, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices. As global portfolio rotation out of AI stocks boosted inflows into India, the US 10-year yields fell from 5.3 per cent to 5.1 per cent, according to analysts at BNP Paribas, boosting the case for equities.

Back home, July to September quarter (Q2) earnings for the large-cap universe, according to grew BNP Paribas' estimates, grew by 20 per cent year-on-year, narrowing the earnings gap with small-and mid-cap stocks. Large caps’ current valuation is 18.4x P/E versus mid-caps' at 23.1x and small-caps' at 21.8x, they said.

In BNP Paribas' view, India is capturing a portion of the global portfolio rotation away from the AI theme. The recent decline in AI-linked equities appears driven by market concerns regarding the scale of returns on capital relative to significant capital expenditures and expectations of a slowdown in AI spending.

Based on NSDL data, FII buying in the second half of October 2026 was heavily concentrated in the Technology and Telecom sectors. However, market performance in November 2026 suggests that this rally has begun to broaden beyond these sectors into the wider large-cap universe, analysts at BNP Paribas said.

Potential AI-trade reversal, any equity tax relief, resilient domestic macro, reasonable large-cap valuations and light positioning could sustain the flows going ahead, said analysts at Jefferies.

“Given higher liquidity and FPI ownership, we see large caps as the more direct beneficiary of revival in FPI flows. We highlight Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Max Health, JSW Energy, Ultratech, Indigo, Varun Beverages, IHCL, DLF, and Sona BLW as plays on FPI reversal,” the Jefferies' November 10 note said.