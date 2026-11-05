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Home / Markets / News / FPIs were net buyers in 2nd half of Oct, pumped ₹13K cr into equities

FPIs were net buyers in 2nd half of Oct, pumped ₹13K cr into equities

Overseas investors bought heavily into IT and telecom stocks, but remained net sellers for October, with total equity outflows of ₹34,843 crore

investment, fpi, assets

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in the second half of October, with IT and telecom stocks attracting the bulk of their investments.

Kairavi Lukka Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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Heavy overseas buying in Information Technology (IT) and Telecom stocks led foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to turn net buyers in the second half of October, investing ₹13,112 crore in Indian equities, after offloading shares worth nearly ₹47,955 crore in the first fortnight, according to NSDL data.
 
Telecommunication and IT stocks attracted the highest inflows during the October 16-31 period, with foreign investors purchasing shares worth ₹11,065 crore and ₹10,915 crore, respectively.
 
But buying remained narrow. Only five of 24 sectors recorded net inflows, while 18 witnessed outflows.
 
The services sector also attracted buying, along with media, entertainment and publication, and the ‘Others’ category, with net inflows between ₹140-658 crore.
 
 
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) stocks faced the highest selling pressure, with FPIs offloading shares worth ₹1,559 crore. Automobiles and Auto Components followed with outflows of ₹1,098 crore, while Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels saw sales worth ₹970 crore.

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Financial Services, which saw foreign selling of ₹8,634 crore in the first half of October, continued to see net outflows but at a relatively lower level of ₹883 crore.
 
“The strong inflows into technology-oriented sectors helped moderate the overall net outflow, indicating selective sectoral repositioning rather than a complete reversal in foreign investor sentiment. Flows must now widen beyond two sectors to signal a true return,” said Raj Gaikar, research analyst at Samco Securities.
 
Despite the late-month buying, FPIs remained net sellers for October, with total equity outflows of ₹34,843 crore, compared with ₹35,861 crore in September.
 

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Topics : Nifty IT stocks telecom services FPIs

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 9:04 PM IST