From 19,900 to 27,500: Nifty's fate tied to oil and geopolitical shifts

The analysis underscores the high sensitivity of Indian equities to oil prices, given the country’s import dependence, and flags geopolitics as the key swing factor for markets in the near term. “India’s bright story on the global stage for the last several years had one common denominator — crude staying exceptionally low,” said Venugopal Garre and Nikhil Arela, strategists at Bernstein. “If one were to consider the conflict lasting for much of 2026, the repercussions could be catastrophic: supply risks, double-digit inflation, economic growth slipping to the 2-3 per cent range, the rupee weakening beyond 110, and the Nifty falling well below 20,000,” they warned.