From goldilocks to vulnerable: How RBI navigated West Asia energy shock

The economy was indeed in a Goldilocks setting: gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26 was estimated to grow by 7.6 percent; consumer price index (CPI) inflation was running at 2.75 percent; fiscal deficit and current account deficits were well within targets of 4.4 percent and 1 percent respectively; forex reserves at around $720 billion were comfortable and Brent crude was trading at around $62. Announcing the February 6 monetary policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said, “the economy is in a sweet spot” and after keeping policy rates unchanged added that “interest rates will remain at low levels for a long time and may go down even further.”The economy was indeed in a Goldilocks setting: gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26 was estimated to grow by 7.6 percent; consumer price index (CPI) inflation was running at 2.75 percent; fiscal deficit and current account deficits were well within targets of 4.4 percent and 1 percent respectively; forex reserves at around $720 billion were comfortable and Brent crude was trading at around $62.

The fiscal and monetary stimulus provided by the government and the RBI, respectively, in 2025 had boosted the earnings growth prospects for FY27, and Nifty appeared to be resilient, trading around 26,000 levels. Then, on February 28, all hell broke loose with the US and Israel attacking Iran, triggering a major energy crisis with Brent crude spiking to above $100 and unleashing supply shocks in LPG and LNG. India’s Goldilocks macro setting started moving towards the slippery zone.

READ | Yes, risks are rising, but India can manage them: What RBI Guv Malhotra said Sanjay Malhotra, after taking over as Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Governor, had pursued a pro-growth monetary policy even while sticking to the goal of price stability. The benign inflation gave him room for aggressive rate cuts to boost growth, and growth did revive to an estimated 7.6 percent in FY26. But the West Asian conflict and the closure of the Hormuz Strait triggered an energy crisis, which threatened to change India’s macro setting from Goldilocks to vulnerable. Brent crude at above $100 and supply shocks in LPG and LNG had raised the upside risk to inflation and downside risk to growth. So, on April 8, monetary policy turned out to be the most challenging, so far, in Sanjay Malhotra’s tenure as RBI chief.

The Governor rose to the occasion, leading the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) from the front by sending a positive message. Fortunately for him, the two-week US-Iran ceasefire, the expected opening of the Hormuz Strait, and the consequent crash in Brent crude to $94 provided yet another favorable setting. The MPC, through a consensus decision, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent and the stance remains neutral providing enough room for flexibility to respond to emerging data and evolving outlook. The GDP growth rate for FY26 is retained at 7.6 percent. Growth for FY27 is projected at 6.9 percent, which means India will continue to be the fastest growing large economy in the world in 2026. CPI inflation for FY 27 is projected at 4.5 percent.

From the growth perspective, the governor’s comment that “ growth impulses remain strong, supported by robust private consumption and sustained investment demand” is significant and reassuring. As a corollary to the decent growth outlook, credit demand is projected at around 14 percent, which augurs well for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banking stocks. Financial stocks, beaten down by sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, have staged a smart rebound.

The continuous fall of the rupee has been arrested for now. RBI’s directives to curb excessive speculation in the market had strengthened the rupee from the 95.3 level reached on March 30 to around the 93 level, and today the crash in crude has enabled further recovery in the rupee to 92.55 level. If FPIs turn buyers in the changed scenario, rupee can strengthen again.

In brief, the MPC decision to hold rates and retain the stance, and the Governor’s positive message in particular, coinciding with the de-escalation of the West Asia conflict, have combined to boost sentiments in the stock market, which has moved to risk-on mode again. The durability of the bullish trend will depend on the durability of peace and the evolving outlook. Also, in the euphoria, the governor flagging the ‘super El Nino conditions’ as key risks to India’s inflation and food price outlook, should not be ignored. There is room for optimism, but not for sustained euphoria.

(Disclaimer: This article is by V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own.)