From vault to demat: NSE rolls out Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) trading
An Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) is a dematerialised instrument that represents ownership of physical gold held in a Sebi-regulated vault
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
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The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the commencement of live trading in the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment with effect from May 18, 2026. The exchange said the system has been designed to improve transparency, security and ease of access, while addressing long-standing concerns around purity, storage and theft associated with physical gold.
Trading in the segment began on May 18, 2026, with market hours set from 9:00 AM to 11:30 PM, extending up to 11:55 p.m. during US daylight saving time. The settlement mechanism will follow a T+1 cycle, according to the NSE.
The launch follows a mock trading exercise conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2026, which the exchange said was completed without errors or system exceptions. Following this, live trading commenced seamlessly with all systems functioning as designed.
As part of the rollout, vaulting and collection centres are currently operational at Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Four additional centres at Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru are being activated with effect from today. The exchange said it will announce further centres in a phased manner, with the network expected to expand up to 120 centres across the country over time.
Press Release: NSE Commences Trading in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) To know more, click here: https://t.co/5LkC2w3KrW#NSE #NSEIndia #EGR #ElectronicGoldReceipts @ashishchauhan pic.twitter.com/m9sh383Bk2— NSE India (@NSEIndia) May 18, 2026
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What are Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs)
An Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) is a dematerialised instrument that represents ownership of physical gold held in a Sebi-regulated vault. Each EGR corresponds to a specified quantity of gold and can be traded electronically on stock exchanges, offering investors a transparent and secure avenue to buy, sell and hold gold without taking physical delivery..
“As investors increasingly seek transparent pricing, safe holding, and the ability to start small, Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) bring a timely, modern way to participate in gold. EGRs are exchange-traded securities linked to standardised gold, enabling market-based price discovery, electronic holding, and the flexibility to buy and sell in defined denominations and purity, with the option to convert to/from physical gold as per the prescribed process. With this blend of standardisation, accessibility, and a regulated ecosystem, EGRs are positioned to become a key channel for gold participation in the years ahead,” said the NSE.
NSE is pleased to announce the successful commencement of live trading in the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment, effective 18 May 2026. Combining the enduring trust of gold with the efficiency of exchange-traded markets, NSE EGR enables •Seamless trading •Real-time price… pic.twitter.com/qBfmwISXUP— NSE India (@NSEIndia) May 18, 2026
Here the key benefits of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) as per NSE:
- Unified pricing: one nation, one price
- Easily tradable on exchange
- More convenient than physical gold
- Provides liquidity and assured gold quality
- Fungibility of gold delivery
- Settlement guarantee for investors
- Helps diversify investment portfolio
- Held in demat account like stocks
- Flexible trading in various gold denominations
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:26 PM IST