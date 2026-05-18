From vault to demat: NSE rolls out Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) trading

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the commencement of live trading in the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment with effect from May 18, 2026. The exchange said the system has been designed to improve transparency, security and ease of access, while addressing long-standing concerns around purity, storage and theft associated with physical gold.

Trading in the segment began on May 18, 2026, with market hours set from 9:00 AM to 11:30 PM, extending up to 11:55 p.m. during US daylight saving time. The settlement mechanism will follow a T+1 cycle, according to the NSE.

The launch follows a mock trading exercise conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2026, which the exchange said was completed without errors or system exceptions. Following this, live trading commenced seamlessly with all systems functioning as designed.

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What are Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs)

An Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) is a dematerialised instrument that represents ownership of physical gold held in a Sebi-regulated vault. Each EGR corresponds to a specified quantity of gold and can be traded electronically on stock exchanges, offering investors a transparent and secure avenue to buy, sell and hold gold without taking physical delivery..

NSE is pleased to announce the successful commencement of live trading in the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment, effective 18 May 2026. Combining the enduring trust of gold with the efficiency of exchange-traded markets, NSE EGR enables •Seamless trading •Real-time price… pic.twitter.com/qBfmwISXUP — NSE India (@NSEIndia) May 18, 2026 “As investors increasingly seek transparent pricing, safe holding, and the ability to start small, Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) bring a timely, modern way to participate in gold. EGRs are exchange-traded securities linked to standardised gold, enabling market-based price discovery, electronic holding, and the flexibility to buy and sell in defined denominations and purity, with the option to convert to/from physical gold as per the prescribed process. With this blend of standardisation, accessibility, and a regulated ecosystem, EGRs are positioned to become a key channel for gold participation in the years ahead,” said the NSE.

Here the key benefits of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) as per NSE: