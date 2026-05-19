Fuel price rise impact: Consumption stocks may bear the brunt, say analysts

The outperformance of Nifty India Consumption index - down around 8 per cent versus Nifty 50's near 10 per cent fall thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26) - may be under threat amid a gradual fuel price hike, suggest analysts.

The rise in prices of petrol and diesel in the wake of West Asia war (cumulative hike of Rs 3.90 per litre in the last few days), they believe, is likely to push inflation higher, which in turn may force companies to fully pass on the rise in input costs to consumers thereby impacting consumption.

Companies, meanwhile, have already started to pass some of the rise in input cost to consumers. On May 13, Amul and Mother Dairy — India’s largest dairy product retailers — hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. Modern Bread upped rates by Rs 5 per pack on basic variants last week. Britannia and Wibs, too, are expected to follow suit, reports suggest.

While companies have started to pass on the rise in input costs to consumers, inflation, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research is not become a major issue yet.

ALSO READ: Heatwave grips north India as IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR “If the West Asia war and the stalemate as regards the Strait of Hormuz continues for another quarter, inflation may become a structural issue rather than a transitory problem. In such a scenario, companies may fully pass on the rise in input costs to consumers, which in turn will cause demand destruction. Consumption (staples and discretionary) stocks will react accordingly,” he said.

Consumption-driven stocks such as ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Godrej Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation, The Indian Hotels Company, Britannia Industries, United Spirits, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have slipped up to 23 per cent thus far in CY26, ACE Equity data shows.

The consumer sector’s near-term outlook, analysts at Motilal Oswal, too believe, is turning cautious as a fresh inflationary cycle begins to challenge the recovery momentum seen earlier in 2026.

ALSO READ: Consumer durables' Q4 results may show impact of war, March rainfall While companies have initiated mid- to high-single-digit price hikes across select categories, these actions, they suggest, may only offset cost pressures up to crude levels of around $85 per barrel. Any sustained elevation beyond this threshold could necessitate further price increases, potentially impacting consumption volumes.

From an investment perspective, the consumption-related stocks, they suggest, remain structurally resilient but face near-term headwinds. While the recent stock correction already factor in some of the margin pressure, the trajectory of crude prices will be critical going ahead.

“If inflation moderates below key thresholds, companies could benefit from delayed price pass-through, aiding margins. However, a prolonged high-inflation environment may weigh on both volume growth and profitability, making margin trends and pricing discipline key monitorables in the coming quarters," an analyst tracking the sector at Motilal Oswal said.

Monsoon impact

Another factor fueling inflation and hence consumption levels, experts believe, is the possibility of deficient rains.

ALSO READ: Taking a 'rain check' on agri output as past data softens monsoon concerns India, according to analysts at Nomura, faces twin climatic shocks this year – an exceptional surge in temperatures owing to potentially “super” El Niño conditions, and the prospect of subnormal rains (92 per cent of normal), with officials attaching a 35 per cent probability to “deficient” rains (below 90 per cent of normal).

If the combination of El Niño and deficient rains lead to lower food production and higher inflation, Nomura said, then some spillovers onto the broader rural economy are unavoidable.

“We expect food & beverages inflation to surge to around 6 per cent y-o-y levels in FY27 (0.6 per cent in FY26), with items like vegetables, pulses, and edible oils at risk. Our baseline projection for headline inflation in FY27 is 5 per cent (2.1 per cent in FY26),” wrote Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist (India and Asia ex-Japan) at Nomura in a recent coauthored note with Aurodeep Nandi.