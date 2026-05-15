'Further fuel price hikes may intensify FPI selling in Indian markets'

India's decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by ₹3/litre may only be the beginning, with the current hike widely seen as insufficient to fully offset mounting under-recoveries faced by oil marketing companies (OMCs). While the move offers partial relief to state-run fuel retailers, it also raises fresh concerns around inflation, monetary policy, and foreign investor sentiment at a delicate stage for the Indian economy.

For foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the concern extends beyond fuel prices alone. India has already witnessed sustained foreign outflows amid concerns over elevated valuations, global uncertainty, and weakening macro indicators. According to NSDL data, FPIs have pulled out nearly ₹2.2 trillion from Indian equities so far in 2026, reflecting the cautious stance of overseas investors toward domestic markets.

Elevated crude oil prices further worsen India's inflation-growth trade-off by putting pressure on the rupee, widening the current account deficit, and limiting the scope for aggressive monetary easing. While India's long-term structural growth story remains intact, sustained fuel inflation and elevated crude prices could continue to keep FPIs cautious until macroeconomic stability and earnings visibility improve.

The fuel price revision comes after an extended freeze in retail prices despite Brent crude rising sharply from nearly $69 per barrel before the recent geopolitical conflict to over $107/barrel currently. During this period, OMCs absorbed significant losses on auto fuels and LPG sales, with the Petroleum Ministry indicating that state-run OMCs are collectively incurring losses of nearly ₹1,000 crore per day. Against this backdrop, the latest hike appears fiscally necessary, though macro economically challenging.

Inflation transmission remains the biggest concern. India's headline CPI inflation rose to 3.48 per cent in April, the highest level in nearly a year, while food inflation climbed to 4.2 per cent. Until now, stable retail fuel prices had helped cushion consumers from the full impact of higher crude oil costs. That buffer has now partially weakened. Higher fuel prices are expected to increase transportation and logistics costs, creating spillover effects across sectors including FMCG, cement, automobiles and consumer services. This could place upward pressure on core inflation in the coming quarters.

The development also complicates the Reserve Bank of India’s policy outlook. The RBI recently revised its FY27 inflation forecast upward to 4.6 per cent, while lowering GDP growth projections to 6.9 per cent. Expectations of aggressive rate cuts had supported equity valuations earlier, but persistent inflation could force the central bank to maintain a tighter policy stance for longer.

Disclaimer: Apurva Sheth is Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities.Views expressed are his own.