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Home / Markets / News / Fusion Finance share price zooms nearly 16% on Q2 turnaround

Fusion Finance share price zooms nearly 16% on Q2 turnaround

Fusion Finance reported a net profit of ₹86.48 crore in Q2FY27 against a net loss of ₹22.14 crore in Q2FY26.

Fusion Finance share price zoomed nearly 16% in Tuesday's trade.

Fusion Finance share price zoomed nearly 16% in Tuesday's trade.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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Share price of Fusion Finance zoomed 15.6 per cent to an intraday high of ₹153.50 on Tuesday, a day after the company announced its Q2 earnings. At 2:40 PM, the stock pared gains and quoted 7.5 per cent higher at ₹142.72. The counter saw a huge trading volume of around 14 million shares on the BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were up over 1 per cent each. The stock recently hit a 52-week low of ₹126.81 on October 30, 2026, while its 52-week high stands at ₹243 hit on July 13, 2026. 

Fusion Finance Q2 highlights

 Fusion Finance reported its Q2 earnings on Monday after market-hours. The company posted a net profit of ₹86.48 crore for the quarter ended September 2026. In comparison, the company reported a net loss of ₹22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. Net profit rose 39 per cent on a sequential basis. According to a media release, profit growth was aided by up to a 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in credit cost to ₹39 crore. The marginal cost of borrowing declined by 281 basis points (bps) to 9.4 per cent. The non-banking finance company's total income grew by 12.2 per cent YoY to ₹485.67 in Q2FY27 from ₹432.69 crore in Q2FY26. Its net interest margin grew by 7 per cent YoY to ₹265 crore, and net interest margin expanded by 167 bps to 12.5 per cent in Q2. The annualised Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) improved to around 4 per cent and 13.5 per cent, respectively, demonstrating a strong profitability turnaround, the release stated. Fusion Finance's asset under management (AUM) increased by 14 per cent YoY to ₹8,007 crore, supported by sustained portfolio expansion. Disbursements rose by 33 per cent YoY to ₹1,726 crore. The MSME loan ticket size enhanced from ₹25 lakh to up to ₹50 lakh. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 1.6 per cent, improving ~301 bps YoY, reflecting a significant improvement in asset quality, the company said. Commenting on the Q2 earnings, Sanjay Garyali, MD & CEO of Fusion Finance said, "Q2FY27 performance reflects the progress we have made in strengthening Fusion's operating fundamentals. With an annualised ROA of approximately 4 per cent, gross NPA improving to 1.6 per cent, and collection efficiency at 99.7 per cent, we are seeing the benefits of sustained portfolio discipline, operating efficiency and improved profitability." Going ahead, the company expects the growth momentum to improve in Q3, and maintains its target of AUM growth of 20-25 per cent. "While we remain mindful of the evolving operating environment, we expect growth momentum to improve in Q3 and remain committed to our medium-term AUM growth ambition of 20–25 per cent. Our priority remains clear: to accelerate growth responsibly while preserving portfolio quality and delivering sustainable returns," Garyali said. 
 

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 2:45 PM IST