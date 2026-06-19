G-sec tax break announcement yet to make an impression foreign investors

Net capital inflows into India turned negative in FY26 at 0.24 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from a surplus of 1.57 per cent in FY25. This marks the first negative net capital inflows India has seen in several years, highlighting a reversal in foreign capital movements after a prolonged period of positive inflows. While the current account deficit remained relatively stable at around 0.6 per cent of GDP, the shift in capital flows led to the depletion of foreign exchange reserves.