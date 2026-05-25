GAIL India shares jumps 6% on mixed Q4 results; brokerages eye 18% upside

Shares of Gas Authority of India (GAIL), a natural gas transmission company, surged over 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹170.7 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a mixed performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.

At around 11:20 AM, GAIL stock was trading at ₹168.2, up 4.62 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹160.77. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,983.15 levels, up by 263.85 points or 1.11 per cent.

GAIL Q4 results highlights

For the March 2026 quarter, GAIL reported revenue from operations of ₹35,705 crore, slightly higher than ₹35,303 crore recorded in Q3FY26. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹2,703 crore, compared with ₹3,610 crore in the previous quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹1,966 crore against ₹2,165 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax (PAT), excluding minority interest, declined to ₹1,485 crore from ₹1,756 crore in the preceding quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in net profit to ₹1,262 crore as compared to ₹1,602 crore in the Q3FY26.

The state-owned firm’s revenue increased 2.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹34,797 crore compared to ₹34,076 crore in Q4FY25. Its Ebitda slipped 56.5 per cent to ₹1,153 crore for the quarter from ₹2,655 crore in the last quarter of the same year. Margin contracted to 3.31 per cent Q-o-Q, from 7.79 per cent.

The Maharatna PSU's board has recommended a final dividend of 5 per cent (₹0.50 per equity share), subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company said this is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5 per share, taking the total dividend payout ratio for the year to 51.9 per cent.

For the full FY26, on a standalone basis, GAIL posted revenue from operations of ₹138,697 crore, up from ₹137,288 crore in FY25. Ebitda stood at ₹13,119 crore as against ₹19,168 crore in the previous year, while PAT came in at ₹6,968 crore in contrast to ₹11,312 crore in FY25.

During FY26, GAIL incurred a capex of ₹9,594 crore, primarily towards pipeline infrastructure, petrochemical projects, operational capex and equity contributions to joint ventures and subsidiaries, in line with its long-term growth strategy.

Brokerages on GAIL

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), GAIL’s Q4 performance was supported by stronger-than-expected natural gas transmission and marketing volumes, which exceeded estimates. The brokerage noted that management has guided FY27 gas transmission volumes at around 115 mmscmd under a prolonged West Asia disruption scenario, with potential upside if geopolitical conditions improve by mid-July 2026.

It also highlighted steady progress in GAIL Gas, which reported a FY26 PAT of ₹4.4 billion and expanded its CNG network with 88 new stations during the year. Further additions are planned over the next two years. Analysts added that fresh gas allocation to the LPG/LHC segment could support utilisation levels and profitability going forward.

However, Motilal Oswal flagged concerns around the petrochemical business, which remained under pressure due to weak product realisations and elevated gas costs, leading to an Ebitda loss in the quarter. The marketing segment also reported losses due to forex-related liabilities and provisions on receivables.

The brokerage said investors would closely track progress on proposed fertiliser projects, commissioning timelines for key petrochemical projects, and any update on the company’s tariff hike proposal. It has trimmed FY27 earnings estimates to reflect lower gas transmission volume assumptions.

Despite the earnings cut, Motilal Oswal maintained its 'Buy' rating on GAIL with a target price of ₹184, citing attractive valuations, healthy free cash flow prospects, and dividend yield support.

However, JM Financial said GAIL’s standalone Ebitda for Q4FY26 came in well below estimates, largely due to a one-time provision linked to outstanding gas supply dues from NFCL. Even after adjusting for the exceptional item, earnings were weaker than expected because of softer performance across the gas trading, petrochemical, LPG/OHC and LPG transmission businesses. However, stronger gas transmission earnings, aided by tariff revisions, partly offset the pressure.

The brokerage noted that lower depreciation charges, following a revision in the estimated useful life of key pipelines, along with higher other income, helped profit after tax remain broadly in line with expectations.

JM Financial revised its FY27 and FY28 Ebitda estimates to reflect the latest results and management guidance, while trimming its target price on the stock to ₹190 from ₹195. The brokerage maintained its “Buy” rating, citing attractive valuations, expectations of steady growth in gas transmission volumes, and continued strength in gas trading profitability supported by elevated spot LNG prices and stable US gas price trends.