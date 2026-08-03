GAIL shares fall 5% despite Q1 profit doubling; is it a buying opportunity?

GAIL share price target: Shares of state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd dropped 5 per cent in trade on Monday despite reporting stellar numbers for the June quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27).

The stock opened marginally higher but soon reversed the gains to trade in the read. The PSU stock touched an intraday low of ₹172.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Notably, GAIL has reported nearly doubling of net profit in Q1 , as a sharp jump in earnings from its gas marketing business more than offset continued losses in the petrochemicals segment. Its consolidated net profit stood at ₹4,670.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹2,382.24 crore in the same quarter a year back.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹41,350.18 crore in the reporting quarter, as against ₹35,428.81 crore reported in the June quarter of FY26.

As of 11:15 AM, GAIL shares were trading 4.6 per cent lower at ₹173, with 2.2 million equities changing hands.

GAIL said that its earnings from natural gas transmission service rose 14 per cent to ₹1,782 crore while those from natural gas marketing jumped to ₹3,481.29 crore in Q1 from ₹1,071.60 crore a year back.

Earnings from LPG business soared to ₹772.50 crore in April-June from ₹205.01 crore a year back. Also, losses in the petrochemical segment dropped to ₹122.53 crore from ₹248.63 crore a year back.

GAIL: MOFSL keeps 'Buy'

Post Q1 results, brokerage have shares constructive views on GAIL. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹206. The target implies an upside of nearly 14 per cent from the previous close of ₹181.44.

MOFSL noted that despite achieving 77 per cent of its FY27 gas trading Ebit guidance in Q1, the management has maintained FY27 guidance of ₹4,500 crore, citing persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

Further, lower Henry Hub-linked gas availability for gas trading as the Pata plant returned to 100 per cent utilisation, and the gradual reversal of the GCC-to-Brent pricing swap benefit shall weigh on gas marketing profitability, the brokerage said. It added that a potential increase in System Use Gas pricing could impact profitability of the gas transmission segment.

Check Q1 Results Today Over FY26-28, MOFSL estimates a 27 per cent CAGR in PAT, driven by an increase in natural gas transmission volumes and profitability in the gas marketing business.

GAIL: ICICI Securities upgrades to 'Buy'

ICICI Securities has upgraded GAIL to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised the target price to ₹215 (earlier ₹170). The target implies an upside of 19 per cent from the previous close.

Analysts said that despite the ongoing US-Iran conflict blocking the Strait of Hormuz and the stoppage of LNG shipments from Qatar Energy, GAIL saw a recovery in gas transmission volumes and sharply stronger gas trading profitability for Q1, boosting earnings. Further, higher net realisations for petchem and LPG helped offset strong input costs.

"GAIL has seen a couple of weak quarters, but we believe prospects remain resilient for stronger performance over the next 2–3 years. Growing domestic gas supplies, strong LNG liquefaction capacity and possibly softer pricing of the same, alongside the improvement in petchem and LPG prices are all positives," the brokerage said.