Galaxy Surfactants shares hit 20% upper circuit as profit doubles in Q1

Specialty chemicals player Galaxy Surfactants surged a whopping 20 per cent to hit a 52-week high level in Friday's trading session after the company reported a stellar set of earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

Galaxy Surfactants' share price also touched its 20 per cent upper price band of 2,505.60 on the BSE. A total of 6.55 lakh shares of the company had changed hands as of 12.50 pm today on the BSE and NSE combined. The market depth data available on exchanges showed that there were only 'buy' orders on the counter at the time of writing this report.

So far this year, the stock has gained 23 per cent as against an 8.61 per cent decline in the barometer Sensex. In three months, Galaxy Surfactants has zoomed 35 per cent, while Sensex has gained 3 per cent during this period.

However, on a longer time frame of two and three years, the returns are negative.

Galaxy Surfactants Q1 Results

The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 165.9 crore in Q1 FY27, recording a growth of 108.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 165.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations saw a 38.5 per cent Y-o-Y uptick to ₹ 1,785.2 crore while it posted the best-ever quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹ 252.5 crore, up 86.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

According to the company's press release, the specialty care business sustained its momentum across international markets. Additionally, the recovery in demand from Tier-1 customers supported performance.

Despite sharp feedstock price fluctuations and supply-chain disruptions linked to developments in West Asia, Galaxy leveraged its diversified product portfolio, agile supply chain, strong vendor relationships, and operational excellence, it added.

K. Natarajan, Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, said that while we remain watchful of evolving geopolitical developments and their impact on global supply chains, we are encouraged by the recovery in customer demand, the strong momentum in Specialty Care and the continued strength of our India business.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth through disciplined execution, a customer-centric approach and a continued focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders," he added.