Ganesha Ecosphere, Uflex zoom up to 20% on huge volumes; here's why

Ganesha Ecosphere, Uflex share price today

Share price of Ganesha Ecosphere and Uflex zoomed up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.5 per cent at 73,736 at 12:56 PM.

Ganesha Ecosphere was locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,022.70. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,738.80 on April 17, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹653.25 on January 29, 2026.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold with a combined 4.07 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for 112,000 shares on these exchanges, data shows.

Meanwhile, share price of Uflex soared 18 per cent to ₹393.70 in intra-day trade. The stock price of the packaging company had hit a 52-week low of ₹333 on Monday, March 30, 2026, and a 52-week high of ₹652.80 on May 23, 2025.

Government notification 40% recycled content mandatory in F&B packaging

The government notified 40 per cent recycled content mandatory in food & beverage (F&B) packaging effective April 1, 2026. The same has to be increased to 60 per cent by 2028-29.

The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies (including food and beverages) companies have already adopted for recycle packaging. The increase in recycle packaging is positive in long run will aid from margin perspective as packaging cost is 15-20 per cent of overall raw material cost for FMCG companies.

On the other hand, it is positive for packaging companies as order for recycled packaging will increase in the coming years. The companies such as Ganesha Ecosphere and Uflex will benefit as they are one of key manufacturers of recycled packaging manufacturers in India, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Packaging sector outlook

The Indian recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) bottles market was valued at $10.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach approximately $17.53 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35 per cent from 2024 to 2030. This growth is a result of increasing environmental consciousness, demand for sustainable packaging, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

India’s recycled PET market is growing steadily, driven by demand from FMCG and textile sectors. Leading companies are already using up to 90 per cent rPET in select products. Reports project 9.3 per cent annual growth in rPET demand through 2030, with brands targeting 60 per cent recycled content. Government rules now mandate recycled content through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and large investments are underway, Ganesha Ecosphere said in its financial year 2025 annual report.

Ongoing ambiguity surrounding the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) caused delayed integration of recycled PET into the supply chains of brand owners, leading to weak demand and sales of rPET granules in December 2025 quarter.

Although uncertainties around the draft notification have caused short-term disruption in the rPET granules business, the regulatory directive mandating recycled content in plastic packaging remains firmly in place ensuring strong demand and positioning us to capture significant growth opportunities ahead, the company said in investor presentation.

The packaging industry remains on a strong growth path, supported by rising consumption, GST rationalisation, and an expanding organised retail sector, alongside a growing shift toward value-added and sustainable packaging solutions. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations continue to play a key role in accelerating the industry’s transition toward sustainability across food, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and consumer sectors, Uflex said.