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Home / Markets / News / Garware Hi-Tech Films shares fly 18% to hit 52-week high post Q4 results

Garware Hi-Tech Films shares fly 18% to hit 52-week high post Q4 results

The stock of the global manufacturer of sun control films, paint protection films, and other specialty films surpassed its previous high of ₹4,799.70 touched on June 2, 2025

Garware Hi-Tech Films share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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Shares of Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) surged as much as 18 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹5,251 on the BSE during Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a healthy financial performance for the quarter as well as the year ended on March 31, 2026.
 
The stock of the global manufacturer of sun control films, paint protection films, and other specialty films surpassed its previous high of ₹4,799.70 touched on June 2, 2025. It had earlier hit a record high of ₹5,373 on December 20, 2024. Since April 30, 2026, the stock has zoomed 55 per cent from ₹3,383.25.
 
 
The counter, however, trimmed some gains but continued to witness strong investor demand. At 02:03 PM, Garware Hi-Tech Films stock was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹5,103.90 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 77,156.
 
So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 0.90 million equity shares of the company, estimated to be worth nearly ₹435 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE, showed exchange data. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹11,776.85 crore on the BSE.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q4 FY26 results

Garware Hi-Tech Films has announced that its revenue in Q4FY26 rose to ₹599.69 crore from ₹547.94 crore reported in Q4FY25, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.44 per cent.  The company’s net profit after tax (PAT) increased to ₹108.21 crore during the quarter under review from ₹77.8 crore reported in the same period a year ago, registering a growth of 11.2 per cent.

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On the flip side, total expenses also rose 4.15 per cent YoY to ₹475.43 crore from ₹456.03 crore reported in Q4 FY25, according to the exchange filing.
 
For FY26, the company’s net PAT advanced 1.19 per cent YoY to ₹1,738.73 crore from ₹1,718.28 crore reported in FY25.
 
Further, the company said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹12, or 120 per cent per equity share of face value ₹10 each, for the financial year 2025–26, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
 
The company added that the date of AGM and book closure for the purpose of dividend payment will be announced in due courses. 

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

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