Gas shortage: Why Nomura sees 'negligible impact' on HUL, ITC, Dabur?

Nomura believes consumer companies will have a limited impact of gas shortage, considering they are less dependent on natural gas as a production fuel, implying the direct impact on operations could be modest in the near term. The brokerage said it prefers companies demonstrating stronger execution, including superior volume/pricing momentum, continued investments in distribution, digitisation, and research and development (R&D), and strong brands with pricing power and a premium mix.

Nomura’s top picks include Britannia and Titan. It also prefers Marico, Tata Consumer , Godrej Consumer, Asian Paints and United Spirits.

At 10:01 AM, Nifty FMCG was up 0.51 per cent, with Varun Beverages and ITC among top gainers, up over 1 per cent.

ALSO READ: OMC stocks extend fall; BPCL, HPCL, IOCL down up to 4%; here's why The view comes amid a shortage of gas due to the West Asia war, after the Government of India (GoI) issued a natural gas (supply regulation) order, 2026, which notifies that manufacturing and other industrial consumers connected to the national gas grid or through city gas distributors (priority sector III / IV) will receive a lower gas supply, at a maximum of 80 per cent of their average consumption over the past six months. This is due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions, which are creating uncertainty over gas supply.

Gas shortage impact on consumer companies

To estimate exposure, Nomura used disclosures from companies’ latest FY25 annual and sustainability reports, calculating gas dependence by taking:

Total energy consumed, and excluding

Electricity (assumed undisrupted),

Renewable sources (solar/wind/biomass),

Coal and diesel usage (based on brokerage notes),

To arrive at gas as a share of total energy consumption.

Firms with less than 10 per cent gas exposure: “Negligible impact”

The brokerage said companies such as United Spirits, ITC , Hindustan Unilever, Marica, Tata Consumer, Dabur , Asian Paints, Berger Paints, and EPL have less than 10 per cent exposure to gas as a production fuel, and are likely to see negligible impact from the 20 per cent supply cut.

Firms with more than 15 per cent exposure: Limited impact due to mitigants

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts; Nifty at 23,000; Tejas Networks jumps 9% For companies with more than 15 per cent gas exposure—including Britannia, Nestle, Godrej Consumer, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Colgate—the brokerage said lower gas availability could have some effect, but highlighted mitigating factors. These include multi-fuel facilities (especially in the case of Britannia) and the ability to switch to alternative fuels such as high-speed diesel (HSD) or fuel oil, which may limit production disruption.

Key risk: Fuel costs may rise if disruption persists

While production impact may be contained, Nomura cautioned that fuel costs could rise if gas tightness continues, either due to higher gas prices or the higher cost of alternative fuels when companies shift away from gas.

Inventory buffers helping so far

The brokerage added that companies under coverage have not flagged production issues so far, and many are carrying higher-than-normal fuel inventory as a precaution. Some are also building higher finished goods inventory to cushion any potential scale-back in production, and to avoid building up high-cost raw material or finished goods stock. In case of disruption at one plant, inventory from other locations can be routed to mitigate near-term impact, it said. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.