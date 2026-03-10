Petronet LNG, IGL, GAIL jump up to 6% on Iran war easing hopes

Shares of Indian gas companies advanced on Tuesday, a day after a sharp fall, after US President Donald Trump said the war against Iran was "very complete", adding that the US is considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Among individual stocks, Petronet LNG Limited rose as much as 5 per cent, while Indraprastha Gas rallied 5.8 per cent. GAIL (India) gained 2.3 per cent, Adani Total Gas advanced 1.9 per cent, Gujarat Gas added 1.6 per cent, and Aegis Logistics rose 2.4 per cent.

As of 12:15 PM, Petronet LNG was trading 3.6 per cent higher, while Indraprastha Gas and Adani Total Gas were up 3.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. This compares with a 0.65 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The recovery rally on Tuesday after Donald Trump said the ongoing war against Iran was very complete. He said that the US is considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz.

During a media interaction, the US President said American military operations had inflicted major damage on Iran’s defence capabilities and described the campaign as highly successful. "The war is very complete," Trump said, adding that the US had already neutralised much of Iran’s military infrastructure.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, with a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through the narrow waterway. Trump suggested the US would consider taking control of the passage to ensure security and stability in the region.

According to Elara Securities, per calendar year 2025 data, around 69 per cent of India’s LNG imports come from Qatar, UAE, and Oman, with shipments either passing through or near the Strait of Hormuz. After accounting for GAIL’s US LNG swap optimisation, effective system exposure falls to about 66 per cent, though concentration risk remains significant.

In a disruption scenario, the earnings impact would likely flow sequentially from terminal utilisation to transmission throughput and finally to downstream industrial margins, the brokerage said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged as much as 26 per cent on Monday to approximately $119 per barrel, the highest level since July 2022. However, on Tuesday, the prices fell as much as 11 per cent to $88 per barrel.

On Monday, PG Electroplast said it has received a communication from its gas supplier regarding a shortage of gas under the existing Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement, citing supply constraints linked to maritime navigation restrictions amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

