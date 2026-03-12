Gas trading volumes at IGX face constraints amid natural gas supply curbs

Marketers are currently awaiting clarity before placing offers. “The regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) marketers are awaiting clarity before placing their offers on the exchange. High spot gas prices ranging between $17–25 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu) have also impacted demand,” Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, MD and CEO of IGX, said.

IGX is the country’s largest gas trading platform, which started operations in 2020. It operates under the regulatory framework of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board. Its traded volume stood at 78.40 million MMBtu across 2,249 trades last year with a total trade value of Rs 7,406 crore.

Mediratta said the exchange carried out a few domestic gas trades in the first week of the month. He added that the exchange continues to offer a platform subject to the conditions mentioned in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order.

Following the halt of natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which caused a short supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserves in the country, the government on Monday invoked the Essential Commodities Act to divert natural gas to priority sectors dependent on the fuel.

The Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 states that segments directly impacting millions of common consumers — including piped natural gas (PNG) for households, compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production — will be prioritised over other natural gas-consuming sectors.

Due to high gas prices, gas-based power plants are also struggling to operate. Mediratta said gas-based power plants were already shut due to low power prices in the market and the current gas price has worsened the situation. “Only those plants that receive administered price mechanism (APM) gas allocations are currently operating,” he said, adding that they can operate only if the power price is reasonable. “When the cost of gas-based power exceeds Rs 10 per unit, it becomes difficult for them to sell power in the market,” he said.

Gas-based power plants, with a total capacity of 20 GW in the country, act as a flexible source of power supply. Their demand increases during summer when they are used to bridge power shortages. Mediratta said that gas-based power plants may be required to operate when the peak power demand exceeds 240 GW or 5 billion units per day of energy consumption.

Pointing to a possible solution for gas-based power plants, Mediratta said that at least during summer, the existing cap on power price may be removed or increased from Rs 10 per unit to Rs 20 per unit. “That would help gas-based power plants to dispatch electricity during extreme power shortages,” he said. Currently, the power market has a price cap of Rs 10 per unit. Power cannot be sold above Rs 10 per unit in the day-ahead market, real-time market or other market segments on exchanges.