GCC NRIs raise India equity bets; Motilal Oswal AMC gets NPS fund nod

GCC-based NRIs increasing India equity exposure: Survey

Amid the ongoing conflict, non-resident Indians (NRIs) based out of Middle East are increasing their exposure towards Indian equities, according to a report by Equirus Wealth. The report is based on a survey of 8,300 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-based NRI customers of Equirus Wealth. The report noted that 73 per cent of respondents were increasing exposure and 42 per cent were willing to deploy fresh capital into Indian markets. In contrast, real estate is witnessing a broad-based exit, with up to 40 per cent of investors reducing exposure, underscoring a long-term reallocation rather than cyclical rebalancing, the report noted.

Motilal Oswal AMC gets approval to sponsor pension funds under NPS

Motilal Oswal Asset Management has received approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to become a sponsor for a pension fund under the National Pension System (NPS). The asset manager said it will set up a separate pension fund entity that will act as an investment manager, overseeing the NPS contribution of subscribers and managing pension assets. "Through our entry into India’s NPS ecosystem, we aim to bring a research-driven, high-conviction, and long-term investment approach, focused on delivering consistent performance for investors to build sustainable retirement wealth," said Prateek Agrawal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal AMC.