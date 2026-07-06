GCPL rises 4%; JM Financial ups target on strong Q1 update, sees 17% upside

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) surged as much as 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the company's June quarter business update beat Street expectations. The FMCG stock opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹1,095 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to a high of ₹1,118.

As of 10 AM, GCPL shares were trading 1 per cent higher at ₹1,088.20, outperforming the markets. Around 1.5 million shares of the company changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade, according to NSE data. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.45 per cent.

Godrej Consumer Products, which is a constituent of the Nifty Next 50 index , has underperformed the markets in 2026 so far, falling 12.5 per cent as against a 6.7 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. The stock has slipped 8.7 per cent in one year, while the benchmark Nifty index has fallen 4.2 per cent in the period.

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 business update

For the April-June quarter, GCPL said that it expects to deliver high-teens revenue growth in Q1 FY27 at the consolidated level, meaningfully ahead of full-year guidance of double-digit revenue growth, backed by strong high single-digit underlying volume growth (UVG). Consolidated Ebitda is also expected to land ahead of double-digit guidance, although margins will be lower due to exceptional cost pressures.

GCPL said that the standalone business is likely to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the quarter, underpinned by highsingle-digit underlying volume growth. Growth has been broad-based across categories.

"With revenue growth tracking ahead of our original expectations and input costs beginning to ease, we enter the remainder of FY27 with increased confidence. We remain firmly on track to deliver our guidance for the full year with the strong likelihood to exceed the same in select metrics," the company said in a statement.

Godrej Consumer Products share price target

Against this backdrop, brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Godrej Consumer Products and revised its target price to ₹1,250 from ₹1,225. The target price implies an upside of 17 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,076.90.

The brokerage said the company's Q1FY27 pre-quarter business update surprised positively on both revenue and operating performance. The brokerage noted that GCPL is expected to post consolidated revenue growth in the high teens during the June quarter, ahead of its low-double-digit sales growth led by double-digit growth in India business and acceleration in international business.

The raw material inflation impact remained within the guided range, and several interventions such as price hikes, step-up in cost saving and media optimisation were undertaken to cushion the impact, the brokerage said.

"We believe building blocks, including portfolio transformation in India, stronger H1 business and improving the international business, are in place. These, along with a strong start to FY27 and easing inflationary pressures, provide comfort on GCPL’s ability to achieve its guidance (management sees likelihood to exceed it in select metrics)," JM Financial said in its note.