GDP data, crude oil prices likely to drive stock markets in week ahead

Trading sentiment in the stock market this week will be largely guided by the domestic GDP data announcement, crude oil prices, and the US non-farm payrolls report, analysts said.

Besides, macroeconomic data announcements, auto sales numbers and trading activity of foreign investors would also guide movement in the market going ahead, they added.

"The coming week is expected to remain highly eventful, with domestic GDP data and global economic releases likely to determine market direction. India's Q1 FY27 GDP data will be released on August 31. Investors will also monitor India's August manufacturing and services PMI readings, GST collections, foreign exchange reserves and movement in the rupee," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

US employment data will remain the most important trigger, with the August non-farm payrolls report scheduled for September 4, he said.

"The outcome could significantly influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's September policy decision, the US dollar, Treasury yields and emerging-market fund flows," Mishra added.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused ₹30,919 crore in Indian equities in August, extending their buying streak to a second straight month.

"On the domestic front, first-quarter GDP data will be important factor for broader risk sentiment, offering greater clarity on the pace of domestic growth against the backdrop of elevated energy prices and an unresolved Middle East conflict that has disrupted global supply lines and contributed to higher commodity prices," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

US monetary policy is now the dominant global catalyst following Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole, he added.

"Markets will look ahead to the August jobs report, due September 4, along with the next inflation reading, as key data points in determining whether the recently increased expectations of a September rate hike hold or ease," Ponmudi said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 276.32 points, or 0.35 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dipped 76.35 points, or 0.31 per cent.

"India's first-quarter GDP data on Monday will offer insights into the domestic growth trajectory, while Friday's US non-farm payrolls report is expected to influence global market sentiment as investors reassess expectations for the Federal Reserve's September policy decision following Kevin Warsh's hawkish Jackson Hole address," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.