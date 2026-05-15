GE Shipping jumps 10% to hit all-time high after Q4; dividend announced

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company surged more than 10 per cent in intraday trade today to hit an all-time high following the announcement of its March quarter results (Q4FY26). The company has reported over 180 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its net profit in the quarter on account of higher income. GE Shipping shares opened with a gain of around 4 per cent at ₹1,550 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a high of ₹1,642.70. The counter gained after four days of consecutive fall, and were outperforming the markets significantly. As of 11 AM, GE Shipping shares were 6.2 per cent to trade at ₹1,577. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.6 per cent.

A total of 6 million shares of the private sector shipping service provider changed hands, much higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of 3.6 million.

GE Shipping shares have surged 41 per cent so far in 2026, sharply outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which has declined around 9 per cent. Over the past one year, the stock has rallied 72 per cent, even as the benchmark index remained under pressure, slipping 5 per cent.

Today's buying interest in the counter was buoyed after GE Shipping reported over 180 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹1,044.09 crore for Q4FY26. The company had earned a net profit of ₹363.09 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased grew by 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,857.23 crore, compared to ₹1,373.24 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. GE Shipping stock: Technical view

Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that GE Shipping has been in a strong uptrend since mid-2025, consistently maintaining a positive price structure on the charts. Recently, the stock crossed its previous swing high near ₹1,543 levels and is currently trading close to its fresh all-time high zone around ₹1,643 levels.

Technically, the stock appears to have formed a rounding bottom pattern, and the breakout above the previous high indicates continuation of the broader bullish trend. On the downside, the 50-day EMA placed around ₹1,450 levels is likely to act as an important immediate support zone.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates "As long as the stock sustains above this level, the broader trend is expected to remain positive. While some short-term profit booking cannot be ruled out due to the negative divergence, any corrective dips may continue to offer buying opportunities within the prevailing uptrend," the analyst said.

GE Shipping dividend 2026

The board of GE Shipping also declared 4th interim dividend for FY 2025-26 of ₹11.70 per share to the equity shareholders of the company. The record date fixed for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders eligible for receiving interim dividend is May 20, 2026.