GE Shipping rallies 13% in 4 days; stock nears record high; here's why

Great Eastern Shipping share price today

Share price of The Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) hit a 52-week high of ₹1,506, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the shipping company was higher for the fourth straight day, surging 13 per cent during the period. It now quotes near its record high of ₹1,542.80 touched on July 11, 2024. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.76 per cent at 75,452 at 09:35 AM.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, GE Shipping has zoomed 35 per cent, against an 11.4 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

What's driving GE Shipping stock price?

On March 3, 2026, GE Shipping informed that the company contracted to buy a secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier of about 81,094 dwt on March 04, 2026. The 2014 Japanese-built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet by Q1FY27.

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

The company’s current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 27 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 5 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.25 mn dwt. The Company’s current capacity utilization is close to 100 per cent.

Additionally, the company contracted to sell one Very Large Gas Carrier “Jag Vishnu”, and this sale transaction is expected to be completed in Q4FY26.

Earlier, on February 24, GE Shipping said it took delivery of the 2013 South Korean-built Medium Range Tanker “Jag Pranesh” of about 51,565 dwt on February 24, 2026. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q3FY26. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

Performance of the shipping business is inherently cyclical, with mismatch between fleet demand and supply and disruptions to supply chain owing to macro-economic and geopolitical events. Moreover, the charter rates for crude and product tankers as well as dry bulk carriers are driven by the demand and supply situation for the underlying commodities or products

GE Shipping – Crisil Ratings rationale

Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its ‘Crisil AAA/Stable’ rating on the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of GE Shipping.

GE Shipping has maintained strong operating performance while sustaining high fleet utilisation and deploying ships under spot charter rates. It also operates jack-up rigs and support vessels in the offshore segment under its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greatship India, which has also showcased healthy operating performance over the past few years.

As on December 31, 2025, the GE Shipping net cash position on a consolidated basis, with net cash of ₹6,919 crore, resulting in net debt to equity ratio of (negative 0.38) time (as per consolidated financials reported by the company). Despite cyclicality in the operating performance of the shipping and offshore oilfields service businesses, the financial risk profile of GE Shipping is likely to remain strong over the medium term. Owing to its prudent risk management policy, gearing (measured as a ratio of debt to equity) has remained below 1 time over the past 10 years, Crisil Rating said in the rating rationale.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, GE Shipping's operating performance in the shipping business has remained healthy. Notably, crude tankers rates have seen good traction with the unwinding production cuts by OPEC+ and for dry bulk carriers, rates have started moving upwards, supported by healthy imports of grain and iron ore by China. On the other hand, earnings from LPG tankers remained steady, buoyed by fixed charter rates.

Profitability and cash flow in the offshore business depend on offshore charter rates, which are influenced by offshore and deep-water expenditure by oil majors. Offshore and deep-water block investments, which are larger than investments in onshore blocks, are highly sensitive to crude oil prices, the rating agency said.