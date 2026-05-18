GE Shipping shares jump 12% to record high; check what's fulleing rally

Shares of The Great Eastern Shipping Company continued their northward momentum for yet another session and jumped as much as 12.13 per cent to hit a record all-time high of ₹1,720 per share on the NSE in an otherwise weak market on Monday, May 18, 2026. The company's share price has advanced nearly 16 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

Although the counter has pared some gains, it continues to see solid buying interest from investors. At 11:53 AM on Monday, The Great Eastern Shipping Company shares were seen trading at ₹1,685.40 apiece, reflecting a gain of 9.88 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,533.90 per share. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was at 23,510, down 133 points or 0.56 per cent.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 11.4 million equity shares of The Great Eastern Shipping Company, estimated to be valued at nearly ₹1,933 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹24,066.26 crore on the NSE.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 results, dividend news

The northward movement in the company's share price came on the back of the announcement of its financial results for Q4FY26. Earlier on May 14, the company reported over 180 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,044 crore for Q4FY26. The company had posted a net profit of ₹363.09 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue, including other income, grew by 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,857 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹1,373 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹1,287 crore in the reporting quarter, up from ₹721 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,943 crore, up from ₹2,344 crore in the preceding fiscal year (FY25). Revenue came in at ₹6,312 crore in FY26 versus ₹6,157 crore in FY25. The company's consolidated NAV as on March 31, 2026, stood at ₹1,796 per share, while standalone NAV stood at ₹1,422 per share.

Additionally, the company has informed the exchanges that its board has declared the fourth interim dividend for FY2025–26 of ₹11.70 per share to the equity shareholders of the company. The record date fixed for the purpose of ascertaining shareholders eligible for receiving the interim dividend is May 20, 2026.

The interim dividend, the company said, will be paid to shareholders on or after June 09, 2026.