GE Vernova T&D jumps 2800% in 3 years; is it now priced for perfection?

GE Vernova T&D India has emerged as a standout performer in the Indian capital goods space, with its stock price surging nearly 2,800 per cent over the last three years. From a closing price of ₹126.70 on April 7, 2023, the stock has climbed to ₹3,673.20 as of April 7, 2026. Its market capitalisation has surged from ₹3,244 crore to over ₹94,051 crore in the same period. In the last year, the stock has delivered a solid 183.5 per cent return, according to data from Ace Equity compiled by Business Standard. In comparison, the BSE Capital Goods index has jumped 18 per cent to 67,382 levels from 57,055.91 levels on April 7, 2025.

Analysts suggest this rally reflects a structural shift in how the market values the company as it moves from being a traditional equipment supplier to a specialised technology partner in India’s energy transition.

GE Vernova T&D India, a part of US-based GE Vernova, is a grid infrastructure company that manufactures high-voltage transmission equipment and provides turnkey solutions for power evacuation and grid stability.

The company’s revenue for the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) stood at ₹1,719 crore, a 56.4 per cent year-on-year jump. Its net profit has surged from a loss-making position in Q4FY23 to ₹290.8 in Q3FY26. Operating profit margins, which were struggling at 6 per cent in late 2022, have expanded to nearly 27 per cent, supported by a debt-free balance sheet and high execution efficiency.

The HVDC driver and margin expansion

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said the primary factor behind this performance is the company’s dominance in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology.

This segment is critical for transporting renewable energy from solar and wind hubs in Rajasthan and Gujarat to major cities without losing power or destabilising the grid. As India increasingly shifts towards solar and wind power, which is intermittent and plants located far from consumption centres, these specialised lines have become a necessity for grid stability.

Agrawal noted that because there are limited players globally capable of supplying this equipment, the company enjoys significant pricing power.

Hariprasad K, a Sebi-registered research analyst and founder of Livelong Wealth, said this as a shift from visibility to profitability.

"The company moved from a low-margin, cyclical player to a high-operating leverage business, where strong execution converted inflows into sharply higher margins and cash flows. This margin expansion, along with a debt-free balance sheet, fundamentally changed investor perception," he added. Due to this transition, the market began to price the company not as a traditional EPC player, but as a key beneficiary of the global energy transition cycle.

Global scarcity and order quality

With most international manufacturing facilities fully booked for the next two to three years, GE Vernova’s Indian arm has become a strategic export hub for its parent company, Agrawal said. This "zero spare capacity" environment, combined with emerging demand from data centres and railway electrification, provides the company with a diversified revenue base and clear earnings visibility.

Additionally, the company currently sits on an order backlog exceeding ₹14,000 crore.

Hariprasad K noted that the focus for the next 2-3 years will be on the quality of this backlog. "A key trigger is the increasing share of high-margin projects such as HVDC and grid-stability solutions," he said, adding that ongoing capacity expansion in transformers will allow the company to convert this visibility into actual earnings without stretching the balance sheet.

Execution risks at high valuations

While the fundamentals remain strong, the stock’s current valuation at 85 times Price-to-Earnings (P/E) leaves little room for error. Analysts believe the market is now pricing the company for "near-perfect" execution, making it sensitive to any operational hiccups. "At a 90x P/E, the biggest risk to this valuation is not demand, but delivery," said Hariprasad.

"Any delay in project execution, especially in large HVDC orders, or cost overruns due to commodity volatility, can quickly compress margins and trigger earnings disappointment," he said

Agrawal also flagged near-term headwinds such as rising copper and aluminium prices, which could impact margins in the coming quarters. He noted that "given the sharp rally, any minor disappointment in quarterly execution or earnings could trigger a significant technical correction as the market recalibrates its high expectations."

At such elevated multiples, even a minor miss on growth, margins, or guidance can lead to a disproportionate de-rating, especially in a risk-off environment where high P/E stocks tend to correct first, according to Hariprasad.

For investors, while the long-term energy transition theme is intact, the focus has now shifted entirely to whether the company can maintain its current pace of flawless delivery. (Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective analysts/brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.)