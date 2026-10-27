Gen Z's SIP competitor is lifestyle: Sakchi Jain on growing credit culture

Credit is increasingly becoming the first financial product that young Indians encounter, even before savings accounts or systematic investment plans (SIPs), according to Sakchi Jain, chartered accountant and content creator, who spoke at the Smart Area segment of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026.

Speaking to Business Standard’s Kairavi Lukka, Jain highlighted how easy access to buy now, pay later (BNPL) options and credit cards is influencing Gen Z’s spending habits, potentially affecting their ability to build long-term wealth.

“For 41 per cent of Gen Z, credit is the first financial product they come in contact with,” Jain said.

She noted that the convenience of digital credit products has reduced the psychological barriers traditionally associated with borrowing, making it easier for young consumers to take on debt to finance lifestyle purchases.

“Earlier, there was a psychological pressure associated with taking a loan. You thought that if you had to borrow money, you would have to go to a bank and sign so many documents. That pressure meant people took fewer loans. But now, because of buy now, pay later, people do not even feel that they are taking a loan,” she said.

According to Jain, this ease of borrowing is encouraging some young consumers to prioritise lifestyle upgrades, even when their financial position may not support such spending.

She referred to the “lipstick effect”, where consumers turn to smaller, more affordable indulgences when bigger aspirations seem difficult to achieve.

“If bigger aspirations are difficult to achieve, you move towards smaller goals. For example, you may buy sneakers worth ₹8,000. This helps you stay relevant, and buy now, pay later has actually made this much easier,” she said.

Lifestyle spending versus long-term investing

Jain cautioned that a lifestyle supported by easy credit may not be sustainable over the long term, particularly when borrowers struggle to meet their repayment obligations.

“If we look at the bigger picture, this is definitely not sustainable in the long term,” she said.

She argued that lifestyle spending, rather than market performance alone, could be a major competitor to regular investing among young people.

“It is not the market that is a competitor to SIPs. It is your lifestyle,” Jain said.

She explained that consumers who rely heavily on BNPL facilities may eventually find it difficult to meet even the minimum payment on their credit cards. In the event of a job loss or medical emergency, they may prioritise maintaining their existing lifestyle while discontinuing their investments.

“If something bad happens, either they lose their job or there is a medical emergency, the first thing they will stop will be their SIPs, not their lifestyle. They will not necessarily cut down on dining out or other expenses. The first thing they will stop putting money into is their SIPs,” she said.

Jain warned that such decisions could affect Gen Z’s wealth creation over the longer term.

She also observed that young consumers are attempting to balance investing with credit-funded spending, sometimes starting small SIPs while simultaneously using BNPL products.

“I think that is because the products are also marketed in such a way that they focus on one thing at a time. Whether it is an SIP encouraging you to start investing with Rs 50 or buy now, pay later, neither product necessarily encourages them to look at the bigger picture,” she said.

Financial literacy gap persists despite social media access

Jain also highlighted the gap between Gen Z’s growing participation in financial markets and its understanding of financial products.

She pointed out that the generation is not a homogeneous group. While some young investors began investing during the Covid-19 pandemic and experienced the subsequent market recovery, others are only beginning their investment journeys.

“There is a huge gap within Gen Z. One is a 27-year-old who has already started investing around the Covid period, and then there is a 19-year-old who has just started their first SIP,” she said.

Those who started investing in 2020 witnessed the market decline and recovery, giving them some understanding of market cycles. However, Jain believes that participation does not necessarily translate into a thorough understanding of investment products.

Daily SIPs gain attention

Beyond credit and spending habits, Jain discussed how young investors are responding to investment products that fit their financial circumstances and lifestyles.

Rather than pointing to entirely new investment avenues, she said the way products are packaged can influence their appeal to younger consumers.

She cited daily SIPs as an example, explaining that investing a small amount each day may feel more manageable than committing to a larger monthly investment, even when the total amount invested over the year is similar.

“If you tell a Gen Z investor that they have to invest ₹1,500 or ₹2,000 on a particular day of the month, it can create psychological pressure. But if you tell them to invest ₹50 every day, it may not create the same pressure,” she said.