GIC OFS: Shares of state-run Shares of state-run General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) fell 5.5 per cent in early morning deals as the government has announced sell up to 5 per cent stake in the PSU via offer for sale (OFS). The counter opened at ₹371.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a low of ₹366.

The two-day OFS of GIC opened for institutional investors on Tuesday. Retail investors can participate in the OFS on Wednesday.

As of 9:30 AM, GIC shares were trading at ₹366.80, with a total of 2.2 million equities changing hands. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.40 per cent.

GIC OFS floor price

At the floor price of Rs 352 apiece, the sale of over 8.77 crore shares will fetch about ₹3,000 crore to the exchequer. The floor price is at a discount of 9.36 per cent over Monday's closing.

GIC shareholding: Govt stake

At present, the government owns an 82.40 per cent stake in General Insurance Corporation. Post OFS, the government's stake in the company will be reduced to 77.40 per cent.

GIC is primarily involved in reinsurance and operates under the administrative control of the Finance. It acts as India's national reinsurer, functioning essentially as insurance for insurance companies.

The government has already raised ₹13,389 crore through public sector units' stake sales in the current fiscal. This includes ₹5,542 crore from Coal India, ₹4,357 crore from NHPC, ₹2,266 crore from Central Bank of India and ₹1,223 crore from NLC India.

The government hopes to exceed the budgeted target of ₹80,000 crore from PSU disinvestment and asset monetisation in the current fiscal.

GIC stock: Analyst view

Rajesh Bhosle of Angel One said that the stock has witnessed a sharp decline in the morning session accompanied by strong volumes following the OFS announcement. The weakness appears event-driven, and the OFS price band of ₹350–352 is likely to emerge as a key support zone, which also coincides with the swing low formed in March.