Genus Power tanks 12% on huge volumes; 65 million shares change hands

Genus Power Infrastructure share price movement

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructure tanked 12 per cent to ₹280 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume. In past two days, the stock slipped 16 per cent. It hit a 52-week low of ₹210.49 on February 4, 2026, and a 52-week high of ₹393.61 on August 5, 2025.

At 10:22 AM, the Genus Power stock was quoting 7.5 per cent lower at ₹295.40, as compared to 0.23 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 65 million equity shares representing 21 per cent of total equity of Genus Power changed hands on the NSE (35.64 million) and BSE (29.24 million), data shows.

The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

Chiswick Investment held 15.11 per cent stake in Genus Power

Chiswick Investment PTE held a 15.11 per cent stake or 45.97 million equity shares in Genus Power at the end of the March 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Individual retail shareholders held 31 per cent holding in Genus Power, data shows. Total 158,401 small retail shareholders, or those with authorised share capital of up to ₹2 lakh, owned up to 16 per cent stake in the company.

READ | Power sector: Antique picks NTPC, Adani Power, ACME Solar; here's why Among individual public shareholders, Vikas Kothari held 9.05 per cent holding, while Ajay Upadhyaya and Akash Bhanshali held 1.31 per cent and 1.19 per cent stakes, respectively.

Genus Power clarification on price movement

Shares price of Genus Power rallied 15 per cent in the 12 trading days between June 8, 2026 and June 24, 2026.

On June 24, Genus Power clarified that the significant increase in the volume of the company's securities on the stock exchanges is purely market-driven and attributable to prevailing market conditions. The company had no control over, nor any knowledge of, the reasons for such movement in the price or volume of its securities.

“We confirm that as of the date of this reply, there is no information, event, or impending announcement that, in our opinion, is required to be disclosed and is likely to have a bearing on the price or volume behaviour of the company's security, other than the information already disclosed to the stock exchanges,” Genus Power said.

READ | ​BofA Securities sees Brent crude oil averaging at $72 a barrel in H2CY26 The company remains committed to complying with all applicable disclosure requirements and shall promptly intimate the stock exchanges of any material event or information as and when required under the applicable regulatory framework, the company said.

Genus Power overview, outlook

Genus Power is India’s leading provider of end-to-end smart energy measurement solutions for electricity, gas, and water. With a major market share, Genus is the country’s largest manufacturer of smart meters for the power sector and a key player in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) ecosystem, delivering utility projects under the TOTEX model with integrated hardware, software, infrastructure, and operational services.

Genus offers comprehensive metering solutions, including FMS, communication systems, and proprietary software platforms such as Head End Systems, Meter Data Management (MDM), and mobile applications enabling remote monitoring, demand response, and data-driven grid optimization.

The management expects the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to mark another phase of significant scale-up in project execution, with the company well positioned to achieve revenue of approximately ₹6,000 - 6,500 crore, driven by increasing rollout intensity across existing projects, AMISP portfolio with all projects having achieved Operational Go Live (OGL) milestone and continued conversion of the large executable order book into revenues.

Supported by strong manufacturing capabilities, integrated end-to-end technology offerings, proven execution expertise and disciplined operational management, the company remains favourably positioned to deliver sustained growth, maintain healthy profitability metrics and further consolidate its leadership position within India’s rapidly evolving smart metering and digital power infrastructure ecosystem, the management said.