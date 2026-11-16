Geojit analyst bullish on Allied Blenders, 2 pharma stocks; here's why
Stocks to buy: Anand James of Geojit Investments is bullish on Aarti Pharmalabs, Allied Blenders and Distillers and Jeena Sikho Lifecare.
Anand James Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. Aarti Pharma View: Buy Target: ₹1,080 Stop Loss: ₹979 After a decisive range breakout on the daily chart, Aarti Pharmalabs stock had consolidated between ₹880 and ₹960 through late October and early November, repeatedly finding support near the 20-day moving average and the pivot zone around ₹882-907. It had earlier rallied from a ₹650-700 base in July and August, and a weekly cup-and-handle pattern appears to have completed with this break. The breakout candle cleared the prior swing high near ₹960-975 backed by above average volumes. The setup is strongly bullish. Price trades above all key moving averages, the Supertrend remains in buy mode, and MACD is rising above its signal line. RSI at 68.72 shows strong momentum without being extremely overbought. The expectation is a move towards the ₹1,080 with a stoploss below ₹979 below the breakout zone. Allied Blenders and Distillers View: Buy Target: ₹810 Stop Loss: ₹732 Allied Blenders and Distillers has been in a steady uptrend that began from the April low near ₹370. After a long base-building phase between roughly ₹600 and ₹700 from June to October, the stock has been making higher lows and is now pressing against the October swing high near ₹760-770. The gradual advance supports the rounding-bottom breakout and the latest session came on above average volumes, which is supportive. The technical setup is constructive. Stock trades above all key moving averages while Supertrend remains in buy mode well below price. RSI is at 66.91 and approaching the strong-momentum zone, and MACD has produced a fresh signal-line crossover with the histogram turning positive. The expectation is a move towards the ₹810 target with a stoploss at ₹732 below the recent consolidation and breakout zone. Jeena Sikho Lifecare View: Buy Target: ₹455 Stop Loss: ₹309 Jeena Sikho Lifecare broke out of a declining wedge after a prolonged decline from the May high near ₹780. Most of the earlier declines came at a slow and measured pace, but the sharp breakdown at the end of September took the stock into the ₹310-320 zone, which is where the reversal has begun. The latest candle closed above the wedge’s upper trendline and above the 10-day average for the first time since September, an early sign of exhaustion in selling. Daily RSI has turned up to 47.82 from deeply oversold levels and the MACD histogram is printing exhaustion candles. The expectation is a move towards the ₹455 target with ₹485 as an extended objective. The ₹385-400 region, where the Supertrend and the pivot cluster converge, is the initial hurdle, and a decisive close above it could strengthen upside momentum. The stop-loss is placed at ₹309, below the crucial 310-315 reversal base. Click here for analyst disclaimer.
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Topics : Stocks to buy today Market technicals Stock Recommendations Trading strategies Markets Market news Stock ideas Allied Blenders & Distillers
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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 7:20 AM IST