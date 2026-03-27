Geojit sees recovery ahead for Tata Elxsi; upgrades to Buy, pegs 22% upside

Brokerage firm Geojit Investments has turned bullish on Tata Elxsi and upgraded its rating to Buy from Hold on the Tata Group's design and technology services company, citing that gradual demand recovery lies ahead.

At the current market price of ₹4,213, the brokerage sees a potential upside of 22 per cent and has set a target price of ₹5,135 per share, valuing the company at 33 times its FY28 estimated earnings.

Gradual demand recovery ahead across segments The brokerage further highlighted that the company posted a 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue decline in 9MFY26, while sequential recovery was visible with 3.9 per cent growth, led by a 7.7 per cent rebound in the transportation segment on SDV-driven OEM ramp-ups and normalisation of key client engagements. "Continued investments in SDV, electrification, ADAS, & connected platforms support medium-term growth. Margins may face near-term pressure from wage hikes & Chinese competition, but rising utilisation & operating leverage provide expansion potential without large-scale hiring," said Geojit in its report. Geojit believes Tata Elxsi is entering a recovery phase, led by strong growth in its transportation segment. This is expected to be driven by software-defined vehicle (SDV)-led deal ramp-ups, new OEM wins, and expansion into off-road segments.

In 9MFY26, most geographies posted Y-o-Y declines; however, sequential recovery was led by Europe (up 5 per cent) and North America (up 13 per cent) on broad-based traction across accounts and verticals, while India fell 9 per cent due to weaker automotive supplier demand.

Ebitda margin declined 534 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 22 per cent in 9MFY26, though it expanded 220 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The sequential improvement was driven by around 200 bps utilisation-led operating leverage, 80–85 bps cost discipline, and 35 bps forex gains, partly offset by a 110 bps wage hike impact.

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The brokerage further noted that the transportation segment grew 7.7 per cent Q-o-Q and now contributes over 55 per cent of revenue, driven by large deal ramp-ups and recovery in a strategic client. In contrast, the Healthcare and Media & Communications verticals saw Q-o-Q contractions of 3.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms, due to seasonal furloughs, deal delays, and regulatory programme run-offs. Recovery is expected from Q4FY26, supported by deal wins, pipeline strength, and GenAI-led offerings.

Headcount stood at 11,594, down 2.9 per cent Q-o-Q and 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y, with attrition at 15.6 per cent (up 320 bps Y-o-Y). Management remains cautious on hiring, with utilisation at around 75 per cent and potential to reach 80–85 per cent through automation, AI, and GenAI. Hiring will remain selective, focusing on niche skills, as near-term growth is expected to be driven by productivity gains rather than headcount expansion.

Automotive demand discussions have strengthened over the past two to three quarters, with new deals and customer additions underway. Over the next two quarters, the company expects clearer recovery across transportation, Media & Communications, and Healthcare, supporting higher utilisation, improved profitability, and sustained growth momentum.

In non-passenger vehicle transportation (off-highway, construction equipment, railways), Tata Elxsi currently derives around 7–8 per cent of revenue and is targeting 20 per cent over the next two to three years. Management highlighted stronger customer additions and rising industry spend as key enablers for scaling up this segment.

“High-growth areas such as electrification (EVs and hybrids), ADAS, and connected car platforms continue to see strong customer spending. Growth momentum is largely driven by the top 5–10 automotive accounts and is well distributed across geographies, reducing regional concentration risk and supporting sustained growth visibility,” said Geojit.