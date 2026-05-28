Geopolitical tensions likely to weigh on near-term prospects of Concor

The Q4FY26 results missed consensus estimates. Revenue for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 2,260 crore, down 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Net profit stood at Rs 260 crore and fell 15 per cent Y-o-Y. EXIM revenue came in at Rs 1,500 crore (flat Y-o-Y), while domestic revenue was Rs 760 crore, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 420 crore fell 3 per cent Y-o-Y. The blended EBITDA margin was 18.6 per cent.

Rail freight expense was flat Y-o-Y at Rs 1,280 crore for Q4FY26. Other expenses increased 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. The Land Licence Fee (LLF) payable was Rs 68 crore, which was lower than expected. The domestic EBIT margin was just 0.2 per cent at Rs 1.7 crore, while EXIM EBIT was at Rs 350 crore with a margin of 23.4 per cent. The gross profit margin held at 29.8 per cent.

Total volumes grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.4 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), with EXIM volumes at 1.07 million TEUs, up 2 per cent Y-o-Y, and domestic volumes at 0.36 million TEUs, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y. Blended realisation declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 15,803/TEU, with EXIM realisation at Rs 14,015/TEU (down 2 per cent Y-o-Y) and domestic realisation at Rs 21,112/TEU (down 19 per cent Y-o-Y). In FY26, Concor’s revenue grew 2 per cent and EBITDA grew 1 per cent, while adjusted net profit dipped 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Volumes hit a record 5.58 million TEUs in FY26. The LLF was Rs 395 crore. The Board declared a dividend of Rs 1 per share. FY26 capex was Rs 1,090 crore.

The Iran war hit volumes and pulled down margins in Q4. Realisations are under pressure due to lower lead distances. Growth was also affected by high competitive intensity. Concor is avoiding low-margin business, which is reducing market share.

WDFC connectivity to JNPT may translate into incremental volumes. Also, truck freight rates have risen 6 per cent in Q1FY27. Further rises in diesel prices will put more upward pressure on truck freight rates, which enhances the competitiveness of Concor.

Management said ongoing geopolitical tensions impacted volumes in Q4FY26 and Q1FY27. Domestic margins were hurt by higher empty running, lower lead distances, and specifically the loss of tile volumes due to low tile manufacturing in Morbi. But management is optimistic about volume recovery, supported by improving demand conditions and trade normalisation.

For FY27, Concor guided for 9.5 per cent growth in blended total volume, with 8 per cent growth in EXIM and 15 per cent growth in domestic volumes. The capex guidance for FY27 is Rs 945 crore. Full commissioning of the Western DFC by June 2026 will improve rail-linked volumes at JNPT, which may rise from the current 15 per cent to 18-19 per cent in FY27, and to 30 per cent going ahead.

In FY26, Concor reported a market share of 53.9 per cent (55.2 per cent in FY25) in EXIM and 55.9 per cent (versus 57.6 per cent in FY25) in domestic. Overall, market share stood at 54.5 per cent. The decline in market share indicates both avoidance of low-margin business and higher competition.

While Q4FY26 total volumes grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.4 million TEUs, there was a 7 per cent Y-o-Y dip in blended realisation to Rs 15,803/TEU. Domestic realisation dropped 19 per cent Y-o-Y, the lowest since FY12.

Concor has reviewed and revised the estimated useful life of its LNG trucks and trailers, extending the useful life of such assets from eight years to 15 years. Depreciation on LNG trucks and trailers for FY26 was charged at Rs 8.2 crore, down by Rs 8.1 crore Y-o-Y. Concor targets densifying the network to 100 terminals from the current 64 terminals, and capacity to 70,000 containers (from the current capacity of around 58,000 containers) by 2028.

There is opportunity in cement container transport. Concor has signed MoUs with Ultratech and Adani Cement to transport 1 lakh tonnes of cement per month for each manufacturer. Concor also signed an MoU for developing and managing common rail handling operations at Vadhavan port, which is expected to be commissioned by 2030 at a project investment of Rs 500 crore.