German Green Steel shares reverse listing gains, down 8% from IPO price

German Green Steel and Power IPO listing: Shares of : Shares of German Green Steel and Power came under selling pressure on Monday after a positive listing as investors booked profits. The market debut was also below Street expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP).

On BSE, German Green Steel and Power's shares opened at ₹143.50, a premium of 3.2 per cent over the initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹139. However, soon after debut, the stock slumped 8 per cent from the offer price and hit the day's low of ₹127.20.

Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange, the iron and steel producer's stock listed 2 per cent higher at ₹142. Its low stood at ₹127.12.

ALSO READ:Orient Cables shares make strong debut, yield over 65% listing gains Ahead of the debut, German Green Steel and Power IPO GMP was ₹9.5, signalling a listing price of ₹148.5 and a premium of 6.8 per cent.

German Green Steel and Power IPO details

The mainboard offer, available for bidding from September 25 to September 29, received a solid response from investors. Data available on NSE shows that German Green Steel's offer was booked 28.98 times.

The retail portion received 22.83 bids, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 54.03 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) quota was subscribed 20.93 times.

The ₹304-crore offer was a mix of fresh share sale (₹290 crore) and an offer for sale (₹14 crore). The fresh funds are proposed to be used for funding capital expenditure for expansion of the Samakhiyali manufacturing facility and a hybrid wind & solar power plant, prepayment and repayment of outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

The company is a vertically integrated iron and steel manufacturer focused on TMT bars, with a product portfolio of TMT bars, MS billets, and sponge iron, produced across 2 manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

Its revenue grew from 1,130 crore (FY24) to ₹1,679 crore (FY26), while Ebitda rose from ₹79.3 crore to ₹167 crore, with margin improving from 7 per cent to 9.9 per cent. Net Profit rose from 41.7 crore in FY24 to ₹79.9 crore in FY26.