Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GIFT City clears way for Zerodha, Groww, Upstox to offer int'l investing

GIFT City clears way for Zerodha, Groww, Upstox to offer int'l investing

The international investing services are likely to launch in the next two to three months after brokers complete technology integration, testing and regulatory approvals

Zerodha

Stockbroking platforms -- Zerodha, Groww, Angel One and Upstox -- have received approval to enable US stock investing through GIFT City.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s top stockbroking platforms -- Zerodha, Groww, Angel One and Upstox -- have received approval to enable international and US stock investing through GIFT City, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
 
The services are expected to go live in the next two to three months, after companies complete technology integration, testing and regulatory compliance processes, the news report said.
 
Last week, Raise Securities, which operates investment platform Dhan, also introduced access to US stocks.
 
In August last year, GIFT City introduced the Global Access Provider (GAP) framework to create a lower-cost and regulated route for Indians to invest internationally. One feature of the framework is zero withdrawal charges when bringing funds back to India.
 
 
Under the new structure, Groww and Angel One will operate as Global Access Providers, while Zerodha and Upstox will function as broker-dealers.

Also Read

Indian Embassy in Kuwait issues advisory against fraudsters

Kuwait launches 15-year residency scheme for foreign investors: Details

population, india population

Delhi Census Phase 1: Which districts have most people and houses?

gold

SGB 2020-21 Series-III investors get 219% return as RBI opens exit window

cough syrup

No sale of syrups without doctor's prescription; here's what govt did

smoking

Occasional smoking? This health insurance mistake can hurt your claim

 

How international investing will work

 
To provide access to foreign markets, Zerodha and Upstox are expected to route transactions through overseas clearing and execution partners such as ViewTrade International, Interactive Brokers and Alpaca Securities, the news report said. At present, ViewTrade has received GAP approval, while products linked to Interactive Brokers and Alpaca may take additional time to launch.
 
These firms, the news report said, have already established partnerships with major US brokerage platforms, including Charles Schwab and Robinhood, which can support access to international equities.
 
Brokers operating under the GAP model are also expected to partner with US brokerage firms to enable cross-border investing.
 

Growing interest in overseas markets

 
International investing is already available through platforms such as smallcase, INDmoney and HDFC Securities, which have reported strong growth in investor participation in recent years.
 
Demand has accelerated as investors seek exposure to themes that are less represented in Indian markets, including AI, semiconductors, electric vehicles and space technology.
 
Global markets, particularly in the US, South Korea and Taiwan, have gained from these trends, while Indian benchmark indices have moved more gradually.
 
Interest has also been supported by rupee depreciation, a pipeline of high-profile public offerings and strong returns from US technology-focused indices over the past year, the news report said.

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty tops 23,900; Dr. Lal Path Labs jumps to 52-wk high

FIIs in exit mode: Pared stake in PNB Housing, Sobha and 9 other stocks in the last 8 consecutive quarters, data shows.

Eternal, Sobha among 11 stocks FIIs cut stake for 8 quarters in a row

Devyani International, Sapphire Foods merger

Devyani International, Sapphire Foods rally up to 9% on merger approval

Dr Lal Pathlabs, laboratory, tests, Pathology

Dr Lal PathLabs soars 11%, hits 52-week high on huge volumes; here's why

Vedanta

Vedanta group stocks Day 2: Aluminium, Oil & Gas freeze at 5% lower circuit

Topics : GIFT City zerodha Groww Upstox BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBSE vs NSE StockGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Air Force B-52 Bomber CrashFIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleWaaree Energies QIP FundraiseBhagwant Mann Guru DokhiNEET UG 2026