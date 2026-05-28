GIFT Nifty 50 index futures tumbled over 300 points on Thursday, indicating a gap-down opening for Indian markets on Friday after fresh US strikes on an Iranian military facility escalated geopolitical tensions despite ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran to end the three-month-long conflict.

Around 11:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 310 or 1.3 per cent points lower at 23,664.5 levels.

In retaliation, Iran launched an attack on a US military base , though it did not disclose the exact location targeted. Meanwhile, Kuwait, a key US ally in the region, reported coming under missile and drone attacks.

Additionally, according to a Reuters report citing a US official, American forces intercepted and shot down several Iranian drones that were considered a potential threat.

Crude oil prices also surged higher on Thursday. Brent crude was up 2.97 per cent at $97.09 per barrel, and WTI crude rose 3.19 per cent to $91.51. Amid this, Asia-Pacific markets fell sharply on Thursday as tensions escalated. Last checked, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.42 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI slipped 1.01 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 index 0.62 per cent.

Earlier on Wednesday, markets closed lower for the second consecutive day as investors remained cautious amid conflicting geopolitical signals. In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 75,867.80, with 20 of its constituents ending higher and 10 with losses. During the day, it hit a high of 76,224.68 and a low of 75,748.21, gyrating 476.47 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,907.15.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Media index ended the day as the top sectoral gainer followed by Nifty Energy. On the other hand, Nifty Capital Market and Nifty Financial Services were the top two sectors to end the day in red.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index touched a fresh all-time high of 62,704.10. At close, the index was up 0.42 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended 0.15 per cent higher.

The advance-decline ratio was tilted in the favour of bulls at day’s close, with a total of 284 stocks out of the Nifty 500 universe ending in the green.

Nifty 50 Outlook: Analyst view

Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that a gradual recovery in domestic markets could be sustained if crude oil prices remain soft and global energy supply concerns continue to recede. However, sentiment is likely to remain guarded amid mixed signals from the US-Iran negotiating process, compounded by fresh US military strikes in Iran.

"The attacks have revived geopolitical risk premiums that markets had begun to price out. The path forward is narrower than last week's rally implied," he said.

Nifty technical view

According to Bajaj Broking, Nifty's daily chart shows the formation of a small bullish candlestick pattern with shadows in either direction signaling consolidation amid stock specific action. Index is seen sustaining above the 20 days EMA. Nifty earlier during the week has generated a breakout above the last 9 sessions trading range of 23,200-23,850. Going ahead, index sustaining above the Monday’s gap area (23,835-23,922) will keep the bias positive and will open further upside towards 24,200-24,300 levels in the coming sessions being the trendline resistance joining the highs of April & May 2026.

Nifty has immediate support at 23,600 levels, failure to hold above 23,600 will signal extension of the consolidation. While major support is placed at 23,200-23,000 being the confluence of the lower band of the 8th April bullish gap area and the 61.8% retracement of the previous pullback (22,182-24,601).