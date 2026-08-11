Gland Pharma rallies 12%, stock hits 4-year high post Q1 results

Gland Pharma share price movement

Gland Pharma (Gland) share pric e hit an over four-year high of ₹2,989.25, surging 12 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market after reporting healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 ( Q1FY27 ).

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company quoted at its highest level since May 2022. In the past four trading days, it rallied 17 per cent. The market price of Gland bounced back 90 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,575 touched on March 16, 2026. It hit a record high of ₹4,350 on August 12, 2021.

At 09:39 AM on Tuesday, Gland traded 11 per cent higher at ₹2,966, compared to 0.45 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 2.9 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Gland Pharma – Q1 results

Gland Pharma delivered a better-than-expected financial performance in Q1FY27 , with 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹317 crore. The company posted PAT of ₹215.5 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue grew 19.6 per cent YoY to ₹1,800 crore during the reported quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 33 per cent YoY to ₹489 crore and margins stood at 27.2 per cent (276 bps growth).

Brokerages view on Gland Pharma

According to ICICI Securities, Gland’s Q1 numbers were a significant beat across the parameters owing to higher volume despite pricing pressure in the base business. Cenexi continues to deliver positive EBITDA margins with €48 million revenues in this quarter. A positive EBITDA was achieved due to higher capacity utilisation, workforce rationalization and contract renegotiations. The management also announced a capex of ₹2000+ crore over the next 5 years for capacity addition as existing facilities are at 80-90 per cent utilization.

The management is looking to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18-20 per cent over the next 3-4 years, driven by the execution of complex molecules. The newly announced contracts- 1) with Neuland for sterile APIs and 2) the new Contract Development & Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) partnership for a global specialty pharma player for oncology and non-oncology products are expected to provide significant traction, the brokerage firm said.

For GLP 1 fill-finish capability, the company currently has 40 million cartridges capacity which the company plans to expand to 140 million. Overall, with many positive moving parts, the outlook remains promising, it added.

Meanwhile, Gland recently announced an agreement with a global pharma company under which manufacturing would be done from Gland’s site and subsequent packaging from Cenexi site, providing full-service CDMO work.