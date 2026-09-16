Glass Wall Systems shares debut at 7% premium on NSE, miss expectations

Shares of Glass Wall Systems listed at nearly 7 per cent premium on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, September 16, missing expectations by a wide margin.

The stock opened at ₹194 on the NSE, against the issue price of ₹182 apiece, for a listing pop of 6.59 per cent. Meanwhile, on BSE, Glass Wall Systems shares debuted at 4.45 per cent over the offer price at ₹190.10 apiece.

Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that Glass Wall listed at ₹194, a 6.6 per cent premium to the ₹182 issue price, but below the ~23 per cent grey market indication. The listing gain was sharply lower than the grey market premium (GMP) of 21 per cent seen ahead of the debut. According to websites tracking the unofficial market, Glass Wall Systems shares quoted at ₹221, up 21.4 per cent against the issue price.

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Glass Wall Systems IPO details

Glass Wall Systems IPO was subscribed 81.65 times, as it garnered bids for 1,343.72 million shares as against 16.45 million shares on offer, according to data available on NSE. The QIB portion received 167.93 times bids, NII quota 79.71 times and retail segment 33.18 times.

The ₹428-crore offer was a mix of a fresh share sale amounting to ₹60 crore and an offer for sale of ₹368 crore. The funds raised will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for setting up a glass processing unit (GPU Project) as part of planned backward integration of the company at the Vile Bhagad Facility, along with general corporate purposes.

The price band for the IPO was set at ₹172-182 per share.

The company ranks as the second-largest façade solutions provider in India by revenue and the largest façade exporter in 2024, according to the Ken Report. Its 20+ years of industry experience and 158 completed projects highlight a proven execution track record and established capabilities, said Swastika in its IPO note. Glass Wall Systems is a façade solutions and fenestration provider with operations in India as well as international markets, including the United States and Australia. The company’s revenue grew 64 per cent to ₹457 crore in FY26, while PAT reached ₹83.8 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 23 per cent, with ROCE and ROE at a strong 43 per cent and 38.6 per cent, respectively.