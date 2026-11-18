Glass Wall Systems share price: Shares of newly-listed Glass Wall Systems gained nearly 4 per cent in an otherwise weak market on Wednesday after bagging an order up to ₹50 crore from a domestic entity.

Glass Wall Systems' stock hit the day's peak of ₹282.93 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), gaining 3.7 per cent over the last close of ₹272.94. As of 2.45 pm, it was trading 2.2 per cent higher at ₹278.84 while Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 per cent at 25,237.

The integrated façade solutions provider's stock listed on the exchanges on September 16 this year and has risen 55 per cent from its initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹182. Its all-time high stands at ₹317.90 on the NSE and all-time low is ₹185.20.

Glass Wall Systems informed exchanges that it has received a 'regular' work order for façade work. The company pegs regular work orders as those below ₹50 crore. It did not disclose the name of the company which placed the order, but said that it has been received from Indian company. The word includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, and installation at site basis in India.

The project is slated to be executed 24 months from order effective date.

Glass Wall Systems Q2 results

Glass Wall Systems recently announced its second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), posting a 31.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹29 crore. The company had posted a profit of ₹22 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations climbed 3.3 per cent YoY to ₹131 crore in q2 FY27 from ₹127 crore in Q2 FY26.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 32.3 per cent to ₹38 crore from ₹28 crore. The margins jumped 627 bps YoY to 28.5 per cent, primarily driven by escalation claims on receivables, which led to a significant uptick in margins, as the associated expenses had already been incurred.

The order book stood at ₹957 crores as of September 30, 2026, providing healthy revenue visibility going forward.

The management said: For FY27, we remain confident of achieving significant revenue growth over FY26, with EBITDA margins expected to remain broadly in line with the previous financial year. As we progress through the year, our priorities remain focused on disciplined project execution, strengthening our operating capabilities and pursuing growth opportunities while maintaining profitability. We believe these initiatives will support the next phase of growth and enable us to create sustainable long-term value.