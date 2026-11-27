Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price movement

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ share price hit a new high of ₹2,846, rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals in an otherwise weak market due to better business outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.84 per cent at 83,624 at 01:07 PM.

The stock price of the pharma company quoted higher for the fifth straight day, surging 9 per cent. It bounced back 35 per cent from its previous month low of ₹2,103 touched on October 23, 2026.

Glenmark Pharma – Q2 results

On a like-for-like basis, Glenmark Pharma said consolidated revenue grew approximately 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Its India formulations business recorded revenue of ₹1,327 crore, growing 14 per cent, while North America revenue stood at ₹1,209 crore. Excluding deferred out-licensing income recognition for ISB 2001, the core North American business grew approximately 31 per cent. Europe revenue increased 6.2 per cent to ₹792 crore, while emerging markets revenue grew 33.2 per cent to ₹877 crore.

Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said the company remained on track to deliver its FY27 guidance, supported by continued growth in India, a recovery in North America and robust performance in emerging markets.

The company expects the first launch from its partnered innovative oncology pipeline by the end of FY27. Its innovation arm, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, is also advancing its multispecific oncology pipeline, with Phase I data for ISB 2001 selected for an oral presentation at the 2026 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Glenmark's India formulation business recorded a growth of 16.7 per cent in the second quarter and 15.7 per cent as per moving annual total (MAT) September 2026 data, compared to the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) growth of 13.8 per cent in Q2 and 12.1 per cent in MAT September. Glenmark continues to sustain strong growth in its core therapeutic areas like dermatology, respiratory, cardiac, and oncology.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As the operating leverage kicks in H2FY27, the management expects gross debt to be zero by end of FY27. The company remains focused on the prudent capital allocation, and accordingly, the management said the company is focusing on its strategic growth targets and maintaining healthy balance sheet ratios.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharma delivered a better-than-expected operational performance in Q2FY27, with a 5 per cent beat on revenue/ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Earnings were largely in line as the impact of higher-than-expected EBITDA was offset by lower other income, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On a like-to-like basis, Glenmark Pharma outperformed the industry in the domestic formulation segment by almost 300bp for the quarter, backed by superior execution in cardiology, dermatology and respiratory segments. It continued to launch differentiated oncology, respiratory as well as dermatology products, supporting better growth prospects in the domestic formulation (DF) segment, the brokerage firm said.

The strategic reset in DF and new launches in North America has led to improved performance and a better outlook going forward. The clinical development related to innovative oncology and immunology molecules is progressing on track. Also, the company intends to be gross debt zero by FY27, strengthening the balance sheet, the brokerage firm said, as it maintains a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,000 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.