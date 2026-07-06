Glenmark Pharma jumps over 2% on launch of Olanzapine single-dose vial
Glenmark Pharma stock advanced over 2% in Monday's intra-day trade, after the company's US arm announced the launch of Olanzapine single-dose vial.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Glenmark Pharma share price todayGlenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark Pharma) stock jumped 2.3 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹2,260 on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the company announced the launch of Olanzapine single-dose vial. The stock lagged the Nifty Pharma index in performance over the last one month and year-to-date basis, with a gain of 3.1% and 10.2%, against a rally of 6.2% and 13.8% in the benchmark index. The stock hit a 52-week high at ₹2,474 on April 29, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹1,680.40 on June 25, 2025, shows NSE data. On Monday, at 11:25 AM, Glenmark Pharma quoted 2 per cent higher at ₹2,254. The counter saw trades of around 13,000 shares, as against the two-week average volume of around 16,000 shares on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.6 per cent or 490 points at 78,254, and the Nifty Pharma index was marginally in red at 25,738.
Glenmark Pharma launches Olanzapine for InjectionGlenmark Pharma US-based branch, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA today announced the launch of Olanzapine for Injection, 10 mg/vial, single‐dose vial. Glenmark's Olanzapine for Injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Zyprexa IntraMuscular Injection 10 mg/vial, of Cheplapharm Registration GmbH, the company said in the the BSE filing. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending May 2026, the Zyprexa IntraMuscular Injection market achieved annual sales of approximately $25.4 million, the release stated. Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “The launch of Olanzapine for Injection underscores our strategic focus on growing a robust injectables portfolio and strengthening our presence within the institutional channel. It reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to quality and affordable treatment options to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.”
Glenmark advances multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial of Ovarian Cancer drugEarlier this month, Glenmark Specialty S.A, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the advancement of its multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial for Trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811), a HER2-targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC), for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). According to the company filing, India will serve as the first country in Glenmark’s licensed markets to initiate patient enrollment for the Phase 3 clinical trial, following the approval of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The company also plans to enroll patients in Australia and South Korea, subject to regulatory approvals. "Glenmark aims to generate clinically relevant data across broader and more diverse patient populations, supporting the development of Trastuzumab rezetecan across Glenmark’s licensed markets. The randomized, controlled, multi-centre, Phase 3 trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Trastuzumab rezetecan in patients with HER2-expressing platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a difficult-to-treat disease where treatment options remain limited, and outcomes continue to be poor," the company release stated. ALSO READ: Defence shares Zen, Paras, Dynamatic, Unimech rally up to 6%; here's why
Choice Institutional Research 'Add' rating on GlenmarkAnalysts at Choice Institutional Research highlighted that Glenmark Pharma's management at the Investor Day 2026, outlined its long-term vision of transforming Glenmark into a leading global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company. Glenmark has devised a three-pronged strategy: (1) Scaling up branded businesses across India and Emerging Markets, (2) Strengthening differentiated respiratory and injectable franchises in developed markets and (3) Creating significant value through innovative oncology, dermatology and respiratory assets alongside the Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) platform. "We remain positive on Glenmark's long-term outlook, reinforced by a compelling multi-year earnings upgrade story driven by branded mix improvement, innovative product monetisation and IGI pipeline optionality. A structural shift is under way at Glenmark; transforming it from a diversified generics player towards a branded, speciality and innovation-driven pharmaceutical company," said Choice Research in its note. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts The management targets 13–15 per cent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the medium term and 21–22 per cent structural Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin improvement in FY27E. It projects the margin expansion to 28 per cent in FY28E, while maintaining superior return ratios and a net cash balance sheet. Therefore, we maintain our 'Add' rating on Glenmark with a target price of ₹2,590 on the basis of FY28E Earnings Per Share (EPS). Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
More From This Section
Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock markets Indian stock market The Smart Investor Pharma stocks Nifty Pharma Pharma sector
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 11:41 AM IST