Global stock trade via GIFT City doubles; Q1 value nears $2 billion

Several brokers have shown an interest in rolling out such services in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

According to the data provided by India INX, the BSE’s arm in GIFT City, the traded value across global exchanges through GAPs surged to $1.93 billion in April-June 2026-27 (Q1FY27), up from the $963.62 million in the previous quarter. In Q3FY26, it was $639.44 million.

Of the traded value, $1.5 billion is from trading on the exchanges of the United States (US), followed by those of South Korea and Germany at $272 million and $43.7 million, respectively.

The South Korean market has seen sharp volatility in the past few months.

Additionally, in the first quarter of FY27, the number of clients jumped to 66,210 as against 4,940 seen in January-March 2026.

In the third quarter of FY26, the number stood at 584.

While most of the participation is coming from IFSC-based institutional entities, retail investors in India and overseas are active in offshore equities, exchange-traded funds, and other products.

Participation by IFSC entities is majorly in derivatives.

The IFSCA introduced the GAP framework in August last year, following which several players started their offers.

Experts say that while most of the volume is accounted for by US-based securities, an interest in other geographies is also picking up.

NSE International Exchange’s Global Access platform may start offering access to European and Asia-Pacific securities in two months. At present, it offers US-listed securities.

According to Pradeep Ramakrishnan, executive director, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), both proprietary traders and retail investors are active in the segment and many Indian and international players have obtained the licences for GAPs or brokerages.

He said 16 brokers got registration in June.

In its post-earnings analyst call, stockbroker Groww’s management noted that it was planning to launch US stocks via GIFT City in the next few months.

The leading stockbroker has got the licence as broker-dealer in GIFT-IFSC.

“We are kind of testing the product, and we will launch it soon. But it’s difficult to say exactly when it’ll come for customers. We’ll start with US stocks, and if it works, we’ll figure out if there is a demand for other geographies. Accordingly we’ll take it forward from there,” the management had stated.

Several other brokers like Zerodha and Upstox have also secured registration in GIFT City.

Ankur Choudhary, chief executive officer and cofounder of Belong, a GIFT City-based retail investment app, said retail investing in global stocks was growing and many players were adopting the GIFT City route by either getting licensed as GAPs themselves or working as an introducing broker to a GAP registered with the IFSCA.

While a few players say the individual limit under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme may pose to be a challenge, Choudhary is of the opinion that the real friction is 20 per cent tax collection at source on amounts above ₹10 lakh.

“It is not an additional tax since it is adjustable against future tax liabilities but it does add a significant drag to the investable corpus,” he said.

Choudhary said that brokerages tended to be around 0.25 per cent for different platforms and with higher limit caps.