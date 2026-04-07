Globus Spirits shares jump 7% after launching CRT-certified TERAI Tequila

Globus Spirit shares gained 6.6 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹939.4 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced the launch of TERAI Tequila.

At 12:09 PM, Globus Spirit’s share price was trading 4.54 per cent higher at ₹921 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 74,039.07.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said TERAI Tequila is positioned as India’s first authentic, CRT-certified tequila bottled domestically. The spirit is imported from Jalisco, Mexico, and bottled in India under the licence and supervision of the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT).

According to the company, TERAI Tequila is produced at La Huaracha Distillery in Jalisco using 100 per cent Blue Weber Agave grown in Mexico’s volcanic soil. The launch is aimed at strengthening TERAI as a contemporary premium spirits brand catering to Indian consumers seeking globally inspired drinking experiences.

Shekhar Swarup, Joint Managing Director of Globus Spirits, said the launch reflects the company’s ambition to bring authentic Mexican tequila craftsmanship to Indian consumers while expanding its presence in the luxury spirits category.

The first offering under the label is TERAI Blanco, which the company described as the purest expression of Blue Weber Agave. It carries tasting notes of warm agave sweetness, peppery spice, and an earthy finish.

The product will initially retail at around ₹5,815 in Rajasthan, while prices in Haryana and Goa are expected to range between ₹3,600 and ₹4,500, depending on state taxes.

P S Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Division, said the TERAI portfolio has been designed to connect with emerging consumers who value discovery, quality, and global relevance. He added that the launch will help the company expand its footprint in India’s evolving premium consumption market.

Globus Spirits, which has been present in India’s alco-bev industry for over three decades, operates integrated distilleries across five states and has a presence across the alcohol value chain. The company caters to diverse product categories. It's fully integrated distilleries across five strategic states produce quality alcohol for a diverse consumer base.