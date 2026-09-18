GMM Pfaudler zooms 40% in Sep, hits 52-week high; what's driving the rally?

GMM Pfaudler share price movement

GMM Pfaudler's share price surged 7 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,461.30 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals on a healthy business outlook. The stock price of the industrial products company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,384 touched on September 15, 2026.

Thus far in September 2026, GMM Pfaudler’s market price zoomed 40 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 3.3 per cent in the same period. The stock nearly doubled or skyrocketed 99 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹ 735.35 touched on June 11, 2026.

At 10:57 AM, GMM Pfaudler quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹1,442, against a 0.16 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 570,000 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving GMM Pfaudler stock price?

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty near 23,300; India VIX down 3% In its April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings conference call, GMM Pfaudler reported closing the quarter with a record order backlog of ₹2,289 crore representing an increase of approximately 20 per cent year on year, supported by a healthy order intake of over ₹1,007 crore during the quarter.

Nearly 30 per cent of the order intake in Q1 last year comprised multi-year projects, whereas the current order book is largely made up of projects with execution cycles of 10 to 12 months. As a result, a substantial portion of both the company’s operating backlog and the order secured this quarter is expected to be executed within FY27, providing strong revenue visibility and confidence in execution outlook, the management said.

CRT (Corrosion Resistance Technologies) division continues to maintain its leadership position as the global process equipment provider with the industry's largest installed base. The business also benefits from a large aftermarket and service franchise providing recurring revenues and healthy customer engagement. Demand from the core pharmaceutical and chemical industries remains stable during the quarter, the management said.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO day 2: check GMP and reviews | PVR Inox hits 52-week high PST (Process System Technologies) division focuses on engineered process systems and skids for high specification applications. It continues to benefit from opportunities across semiconductor manufacturing, defence, and pharmaceutical sectors where customers increasingly seek integrated process solutions, it added.

GMM Pfaudler – Crisil Ratings rationale

The company recorded a 16 per cent year- on-year increase in order intake to ₹1,007 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Measures for revenue diversification over the years led to reduction in dependence on the traditional chemical and pharmaceutical sectors with non-traditional sectors including oil and gas, defence, mining, and nuclear, accounting for 43 per cent of the total orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 vis-à-vis 33 per cent in fiscal 2025. Steady growth in the order book, along with proven execution capabilities, is expected to drive double-digit revenue growth over the medium term, Crisil Ratings said in its rating rationale.

Operating profitability remained stable at 11.7 per cent in fiscal 2026 despite elevated raw material prices in the fourth quarter of the fiscal and higher employee costs driven by strategic business reorganization initiatives. The company’s strong market position has helped navigate volatility in raw material prices and maintain gross margin of 60 per cent. The operating margin is expected to improve to 15 per cent over time, supported by cost optimisation measures, consolidation of operations and increased production at low-cost locations in India and Poland, the rating agency said.

Crisil Ratings believes GMM Pfaudler will continue to benefit from its global leadership in the glass-lined equipment (GLE) industry diversified business profile supported by its broad product portfolio, global manufacturing footprint and exposure to a wide range of end-user industries and experienced management. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.