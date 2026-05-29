GMR Airports gains 6% after Q4 turnaround; JM Fin keeps buy for 17% upside

GMR Airports share price today: GMR Airports shares surged more than 6.5 per cent in morning deals today after the company swung into the black, posting a profit of ₹400.49 crore in the three months ended March this year. The stock opened over 4 per cent higher at ₹102 and touched an intraday high of ₹104.14 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 9:45 AM, the stock was trading firmly in the green, up 5.7 per cent at ₹103.40, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which was flat with a negative bias.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE GMR Airports has gained 20 per cent over the past year, compared with a 3.7 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Over a three-year period, the stock has rallied more than 150 per cent versus a gain of 28.5 per cent in the Nifty index.

GMR Airports Q4 result

In the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 financial year (Q4FY26), the company reported a net profit of ₹400.49 crore versus a loss of ₹252.66 crore incurred in the year-ago period.

Its total income climbed to ₹4,042.90 crore from ₹2,976.76 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company also posted a profit of ₹472 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2026 -- the first time it has recorded full-year profitability in more than a decade. In the last financial year, the company's total income jumped to ₹15,200.75 crore from ₹10,835.89 crore in the year-ago period.

GMR Airports-owned airports handled 31.7 million passengers in the March quarter and a record 121.6 million passengers in FY26. Delhi airport alone handled 21.2 million passengers and 78.7 million passengers in the March quarter and full fiscal, respectively.

In an investor presentation, GAL said the Indian airports operated by it handled 27 per cent of total India passenger traffic in FY26, with the share of domestic traffic handled at 26 per cent and the share of international traffic handled at 34 per cent.

READ | Alkem Labs up 6% on Q4 beat; early Tolvaptan launch, tax cut cheer Street International passengers comprised 24 per cent of total passengers handled by GAL-operated Indian airports in the March quarter and FY26.

GMR Airports share price target

Meanwhile, JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on GMR Airports after Q4 results for an unchanged target price of ₹115. The target implies an upside of 17 per cent from the previous close of ₹97.84.

The brokerage said that GMR's PAT was supported by ₹1 billion in claims received from the government of Greece for the extension of construction period at Crete airport.

The brokerage said that GMR Airports’ Q4FY26 Ebitda of ₹1,440 crore, up 43 per cent Y-o-Y, missed JMFe by 15 per cent and consensus estimate by 11 per cent. The miss was driven by lower-than-expected non-aero revenue/pax, commercial property revenue at DIAL and lower profitability at GHIAL. Revenue and Ebitda for the standalone platform, however, were above estimates. The net debt was stable on Q-o-Q basis.