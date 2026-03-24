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Home / Markets / News / GMR Airports jump 5% on easing West Asia tension hopes; buy, sell or hold?

GMR Airports jump 5% on easing West Asia tension hopes; buy, sell or hold?

GMR Airports share price today: GMR Airports, which operates key airports including Delhi and Hyderabad, has been under pressure as the West Asia tensions have impacted international traffic

GMR Airports share price

GMR Airports shares jump 5%; buy or sell?

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

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GMR Airports share price today: GMR Airports shares surged on Tuesday amid renewed buying interest, driven by hopes of easing tensions in West Asia. The stock opened with a gap-up of nearly 4 per cent at ₹88 and climbed to a high of ₹89.11 in early trade, up 5 per cent.
 
As of 10 AM, the stock remained firmly in the green, trading at ₹88.10, up around 4 per cent, with over 4 million shares changing hands in the first 45 minutes of trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
GMR Airports, which operates key airports including Delhi and Hyderabad, has been under pressure as the West Asia tensions impacted international traffic, though domestic traffic remained stable. The stock has declined over 15 per cent so far in March, reflecting sustained investor caution.
 
 
Commenting on GMR Airports, Harish Jujarey, technical equity research analyst at Prithvi Finmart, said that after hitting an all-time high of ₹110.36, GMR Airports has been in a corrective phase with the stock falling over 20 per cent from its peak. It is currently trading below its key moving averages, 50, 100, and 200 DMA, which indicates a weak trend in the near term.
 
On the weekly charts, he said that GMR Airports shares have strong support in the range of ₹84 to ₹80, he said, adding that any dip towards the ₹80 should be treated as a buying opportunity for a short to medium-term view.

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"On the upside, the 200 DMA near ₹94-95 is likely to act as a key resistance level," he said.
 
The escalating conflicts in West Asia, which involve the US, Israel and Iran, since February 28, have severely impacted the aviation sector, forcing major flight cancellations. GMR claims to be Asia's largest private airport operator and the world's second largest in terms of passenger handling capacity. In FY2025, it served over 120 million passengers.
 
Recently, GMR Airports won the bid to manage the cargo terminal at the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). DIAL, which operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), comes under GMR Airports. 
    ========================== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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