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Home / Markets / News / GNG Electronics up 7% on heavy volume; promoter to sell 3.95% stake

GNG Electronics up 7% on heavy volume; promoter to sell 3.95% stake

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 4.49 million shares changed hands in GNG Electronics through multiple block deals in the pre-opening session

GNG Electronics share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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GNG Electronics shares jumped 7.1 per cent on BSE amid heavy volumes, logging an intraday high at ₹420.3 per share. At 10:53 AM, on BSE, 0.027 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 0.56 million shares were traded. 
Around the same time, GNG Electronics’ share price pared some gains, but was up 5.6 per cent at ₹414.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 73,858.78. 
According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 4.49 million shares changed hands through multiple block deals in the pre-opening session. Buyers and sellers of the deals were not known.  
 
An exchange filing on June 10, 2026, informed that Vidhi S Khandelwal, a promoter of GNG Electronics, has announced her intention to sell up to 45,00,000 equity shares — representing up to 3.95 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital — through the open market route on the stock exchanges.  READ | IT rout deepens: Nifty IT falls 3%, down 9% in 6 days on risk-off sentiment 
The sale is to be completed on or before June 19, 2026, in a single or multiple tranches. Each equity share has a face value of ₹2. 

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The aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding in GNG Electronics stands at 78.71 per cent of total paid-up equity share capital as on June 10, 2026. Post completion of the proposed sale, the aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding will reduce to 74.76 per cent. 
Vidhi S Khandelwal has undertaken that she, along with other promoters and promoter group members, will not buy any shares in the open market on the dates on which the proposed sale is undertaken.  READ | Honasa Consumer jumps 6% to hit 52-week high; is it still worth buying? 
Recently, Motilal Oswal Financial Services had initiated coverage on GNG Electronics with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹635. 
Motilal Oswal expects GNG Electronics to deliver revenue, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of approximately 26 per cent, 31 per cent, and 36 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28, driven by volume growth and network expansion. Ebitda margins are expected to improve approximately 90 basis points (bps) to approximately 11.3 per cent, supported by a favourable mix and operating leverage. Lower borrowing costs are expected to support stronger PAT growth. 

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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