GNG Electronics shares rise 5% in trade; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy'

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on GNG Electronics with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹635, based on approximately 30x FY28 earnings per share (EPS) — implying 38.66 per cent upside from current levels. At 10:02 AM, GNG Electronics' share price rose 2.39 per cent at ₹453.5 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.62 per cent at 75,645.74. Intra-day the stock gained 4.9 per cent, logging day's high at ₹464.65 per share.

The brokerage sees GNG as a scaled, business-to-business (B2B)-focused global refurbishment platform for enterprise IT hardware, operating across approximately 46 countries with an integrated model spanning sourcing, in-house refurbishment, and institutional distribution.

Structural tailwinds

The global used and refurbished personal computer market was approximately $34 billion in CY23 and is expected to reach approximately $57 billion by CY28, implying an approximately 11 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with the refurbished segment outpacing at approximately 22 per cent CAGR.

Growth is supported by a meaningful price advantage of 65-75 per cent discount to new devices, improving product reliability through standardised refurbishment and warranty-backed offerings, rising enterprise-led supply driven by faster replacement cycles, and regulatory support through right-to-repair and extended producer responsibility (EPR) frameworks.

India is expected to be the fastest-growing market, with refurbished PC volumes projected to grow at approximately 33 per cent CAGR over FY24-29 on a low base. The market remains highly fragmented — with no player holding more than approximately 5 per cent global share — but is gradually consolidating, with India's organised share expected to increase from approximately 11 per cent in FY24 to approximately 32 per cent by FY29. This shift toward formalisation structurally favours scaled, integrated players like GNG Electronics, enabling them to capture a disproportionate share.

Scaled global platform

GNG Electronics has built a diversified sourcing network of approximately 600 partners — growing at approximately 35 per cent CAGR over FY23-9MFY26 — spanning corporates, IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers, leasing firms, and branded enterprise channels, ensuring consistent access to enterprise-grade devices in a supply-constrained market.

On the demand side, the company serves approximately 4,900 customer touchpoints — growing at approximately 43 per cent CAGR — across approximately 46 countries through a predominantly B2B model, which accounts for approximately 95 per cent of revenue. This enables scalable reach with better realisations and lower demand volatility.

Simultaneous control over sourcing and distribution improves inventory rotation and reduces dependence on any single channel, supporting steady volume growth of approximately 43 per cent CAGR over FY23-FY26.

In-house refurbishment

GNG Electronics' in-house refurbishment capability extends to L3 repairs, advanced cosmetic restoration, and component-level work, enabling recovery across a wider damage spectrum and increasing usable output per procurement batch. The refurbishment process is standardised and system-led, enabling consistent output quality across facilities.

Operating performance remains strong, with warranty incidence stable at approximately 2-3 per cent and warranty costs contained at 4-10 basis points of total cost, indicating higher recovery is achieved without compromising product quality. Volumes have grown approximately 3x over FY23-26 without any deterioration in reliability metrics.

AI-led hardware refresh and ESG alignment as additional tailwinds

The AI-led enterprise upgrade cycle is increasing the supply of relatively recent, higher-specification devices in secondary markets, improving input quality and supporting better recovery rates and realisations for refurbishers.

Regulatory frameworks such as EPR and right-to-repair are formalising the ecosystem, shifting supply toward organised and compliant players. GNG Electronics, as a certified refurbisher with EPR authorisation, is positioned to benefit from compliance-led sourcing relationships.

Estimates and valuation

Motilal Oswal expects GNG Electronics to deliver revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGRs of approximately 26 per cent, 31 per cent, and 36 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28, driven by volume growth and network expansion. Ebitda margins are expected to improve approximately 90 bps to approximately 11.3 per cent, supported by favourable mix and operating leverage. Lower borrowing costs are expected to support stronger PAT growth.

The brokerage flagged that the business remains structurally working-capital intensive at approximately 45 per cent of revenue, constraining near-term cash conversion, with cumulative operating cash flow of approximately ₹140 crore over FY26-28 and free cash flow to firm of approximately ₹100 crore.

Key risks

Motilal Oswal flagged several key risks — revenue concentration, with approximately 66.7 per cent of FY25 revenue routed through the UAE subsidiary; rising working capital intensity, with net working capital days increasing to 178 from 136 in FY25; material related-party exposure across AEPL, KKOC, and EB Inc.; lumpy and non-standardised supply due to dependence on corporates and ITAD channels; and product concentration, with laptops contributing approximately 75-80 per cent of revenue.

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