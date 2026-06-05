Go Digit shares climb 10% as institutional investors pick up stake

Go Digit General Insurance shares surged 10 per cent in intraday trade on Friday ater institutional investors picked up stake in the company. The stock opened 2 per cent higher at ₹309 and climbed to a high of ₹333.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

However, the counter erased the gains as the session progressed, with the stock trading 3 per cent higher at ₹311.55 as of 10:55 AM.

The rally was accompanied by a sharp rise in trading volume. Around 11 million shares had changed hands at the of publishing this report, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded volume of 1.2 million shares, according to NSE data. Go Digit Insurance block deal

Digit General Insurance is one of the leading general insurance companies. According to NSE data, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund has purchased 2.1 million shares of Go Digit for ₹65 crore in a block deal. Separately, JPMorgan (Taiwan) Eastern Technology Fund also acquired 1.1 million shares of the private insurer for ₹35 crore.

Go Digit Insurance stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that since September 2025, the Go Digit Insurance stock has remained in a gradual downtrend. In today’s session, the stock gained more than 10 per cent in intraday, supported by a sharp rise in trading volumes, suggesting renewed buying interest at lower levels. However, from a technical perspective, the stock continues to trade below its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting that the broader trend remains weak. Peak XV Partners Growth Investments III was the seller, offloading more than 3 million shares.

"Going forward, unless the stock sustains above key resistance levels, the possibility of retesting the lower end of the range near ₹280 cannot be ruled out. Hence, traders are advised to avoid fresh positions in the stock for the time being and wait for clearer signs of trend reversal," the analyst said. Go Digit Insurance Q4 performance During the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), the company had reported a 29 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its net profit to ₹149 crore. The company had earned a profit of ₹116 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The firm's gross written premium grew by 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,736 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to ₹2,576 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. The gross direct premium stood at ₹2,402 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

As on March 31, 2026, the company's AUM stood at ₹22,922 crore, compared to ₹19,703 crore as on March 31, 2025, representing a growth of 16.3 per cent.