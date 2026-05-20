Godawari Power zooms 10%, hits all-time high on posting strong Q4 results

Godawari Power and Ispat shares gained 10.1 per cent on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹320 per share. However, at 11:46 AM, Godawari Power’s share price pared some gains, but was still up 9.13 per cent at ₹316.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 75,156.90.

The stock was under pressure after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Tuesday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Godawari Power reported a net profit of ₹280 crore, as compared to ₹222 crore a year ago, up 26 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,610 crore, as compared to ₹1,468 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 10 per cent.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹439 crore, as compared to ₹318 crore year-on-year (y-o-Y), up 38 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 27 per cent, as against 22 per cent a year ago. Meanwhile, the Board has declared a dividend of ₹1 per share.

“Despite softer realizations, Godawari Power delivered resilient performance in FY26, with revenues remaining steady and Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT) margins strong at 23 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. Supported by the competitive advantage of captive iron ore mines, a strong net cash position, ongoing capacity expansion, and a firm ESG commitment, we remain well-positioned for sustainable value creation through operational efficiency, solar-led cost optimisation, and the continued support of our stakeholders,” said B.L. Agrawal, chairman and managing director, Godawari Power and Ispat.

Godawari Power & Ispat is a Raipur-based integrated steel manufacturer and the flagship company of the Hira Group of Industries. The company has evolved from a sponge iron and captive power plant into a fully integrated, end-to-end manufacturer of mild steel wires — one of the dominant players in the long products segment of India's steel industry.

Its manufacturing portfolio spans sponge iron, billets, ferroalloys, wire rods, steel wires, iron ore pellets, oxygen gas, fly ash bricks, and captive power generation. The company is also one of India's pioneers in iron ore pelletisation, operating a 1.80 MTPA pellet plant at 100 per cent rated capacity.