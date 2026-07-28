Godfrey Phillips shares tumble 7% after Q1 profit tanks 44% on tax hike

Godfrey Phillips share price today: Shares of cigarette maker Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India slumped 7.5 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a sharp 44 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q1FY27 profit due to tax hike.

The stock opened sharply lower at ₹2,137.40 and extended its losses to an intraday low of ₹2,038 on the NSE.

As of 11:40 AM, Godfrey Phillips shares were trading near the day's low at ₹2,040, down 7.4 per cent, with around 1.6 million equities changing hands.

In contrast, the Nifty 50 was trading 38 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 24,033.

Godfrey Phillips Q1 results

For the April-June quarter, the company has reported 44.3 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to ₹198.39 crore, on account of a rise in taxes. The firm had posted a net profit of ₹356.28 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Godfrey Phillips India, the flagship company of Modi Enterprises, said that its revenue from operations increased two-fold to ₹3,819.56 crore during the June quarter. It was at ₹1,813.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

This was also due to high excise duty of ₹2,614 crore paid by the company during the quarter. Minus excise, its net revenue was at ₹1,206 crore, down 18.8 per cent.

"Due to the steep tax increase implemented in Q4 of FY26, the profitability has declined by 44 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year," CEO Sharad Aggarwal said in the earnings statement.

Aggarwal added that despite significant tax-led price increases, the domestic cigarette sales volume declined by only 2 per cent in Q1 over the corresponding period of last year.

Total expenses of Godfrey Phillips in the June quarter were up two-fold at ₹3,675 crore.

Godfrey Phillips stock: Analyst view

Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Godfrey Phillips has been trading in a broad consolidation phase, with the stock remaining below its key 50 and 200 day moving averages over the past few weeks. Despite a strong two-day recovery, the stock witnessed sharp selling pressure in today's session following its quarterly results.

From a broader technical perspective, he said that the rising trendline near the ₹2,000 level remains a crucial support. A decisive break below this level could trigger a fresh round of weakness, with the next major support seen around ₹1,830.

"₹2,000 remains the key level to watch, holding above it could lead to a recovery, while a breakdown may pave the way for the next leg of the decline," he said.