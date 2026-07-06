Godrej Consumer Products aces the growth test, margin recovery to follow

The company, in a pre-quarter update, highlighted that consolidated revenue growth will be ahead of its full-year guidance of double-digit growth on the back of high single-digit volume growth. Consolidated operating profit growth in double digits, too, will be ahead of initial estimates, though margins could come under pressure due to higher input costs.

Nuvama Research expects consolidated revenue to expand 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, compared with 11 per cent growth Y-o-Y in Q4FY26 and 9.9 per cent growth Y-o-Y in Q1FY26. Consolidated operating profit could grow by 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y, compared with 10.8 per cent growth in Q4FY26 and a 5 per cent decline Y-o-Y in Q1FY26. The consolidated gross margin is anticipated to fall by 80 basis points Y-o-Y to 51.1 per cent, while the operating profit margin is likely to decline by 77 basis points Y-o-Y to 18.2 per cent. Nuvama Research has retained a 'buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,505.

While input cost inflation is expected to be 6-9 per cent, the company remains confident that it will recover margins through pricing actions, cost savings and media optimisation. GCPL has taken a price hike of 5 per cent in soaps and household insecticides (HI) and 7 per cent in detergents at the start of FY27. This could translate into an overall price hike of about 3-4 per cent.

GCPL is tracking ahead of its guidance thus far and will likely see margin improvement in the coming quarters, according to Nomura Research. Higher investments in its new brands and launches should aid better revenue growth over the medium term. However, in the near term, higher investments could limit operating profit growth to the early double digits, the brokerage said. It has a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,300.

In the India business, the company is set to deliver double-digit growth on account of high single-digit volume growth. This is on account of broad-based growth across categories. The India business, which accounted for 62 per cent of consolidated sales in FY26, could grow in the 13-14 per cent range.

It is the international business where the company was able to register strong growth, especially in the Indonesian market, where it has been struggling. Indonesia, which accounts for 12 per cent of consolidated sales, saw a strong sequential recovery, with mid-teens revenue growth compared with low single-digit growth in Q4. This was on the back of double-digit volume growth and market share gains. With competitive pressures now abating and market share gains sustained across categories, the management believes it is back on a profitable growth journey.

Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East (GAUM), which accounted for 21 per cent of consolidated sales in FY26, also delivered a strong performance, with volume growth in the teens as the company continues to build FMCG categories. In addition to volumes, strong currency tailwinds are expected to drive sales growth in the mid-20 per cent range in GAUM.